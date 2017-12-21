East African couple charged with genital mutilation of daughter in Dublin

A COUPLE originally from East Africa have appeared in court today charged with the genital mutilation of their daughter in Dublin.
The pair, in their mid-20s and 30s, stand accused at Dublin District Court of allegedly committing the offence at their home in a south Dublin suburb on September 16, 2016.
They also face another charge under the Children’s Act for allowing a child to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected causing unnecessary suffering or injury.
They cannot be named for legal reasons.
Gardai asked the judge to adjourn the case until February to allow for a book of evidence to be collated.
They also asked the judge to order the couple to surrender their passports.
They have been released under strict bail conditions and are due back in court on February 1.
