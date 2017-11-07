Eastenders Christmas plot could see show favourite killed off

Could Albert Square be preparing to kill off one of its longest-running characters?

Christmas on the Square is never quiet and 2017 is set to be no different.

Ian Beale’s time could be coming to an end, as details reveal another murder will rock Eastenders this December.

According to The Sun, Max has become “obsessed with revenge” and plans on “getting rid of Ian” for good.

“It’s a classic old-school storyline that will leave the viewers on the edge of their seats,” a source told the paper.

In 2015, 5.7 million people tuned in to watch the Lucy Beale whodunnit finally come to an end. Max Branning was jailed for the murdered despite the actual killer being Lucy’s younger brother Bobby.

Max, played by Jake Wood, returned just in time for Christmas last year, sending a shiver down the backs of the residents of Walford. He returned fully intent on revenge which left many viewers questioning if Max was responsible for the bus crash which collided with The Vic earlier this year and at the time, he seemed to be plotting for even more devastation on the Square.

Christmas time in Walford is never quiet, viewers will remember that in seasonal times gone by, almost 30.1 million viewers tuned in to witness Den handing Angie her divorce papers on EastEnders in 1985, in 1992, the world was shocked when Arthur Fowler began playing away with Christine Hewitt and of course, who could forget the poor death of Pauline Fowler in 2006.