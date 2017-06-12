EastEnders fans spot embarrassing blunder as character posts letter to Ireland

EASTENDERS’ viewers pointed out an embarrassing gaff on Friday’s episode as they spotted a letter addressed to Ireland marked with a London postcode.

On the episode, the character of Jack Branning picked up a letter addressed to a recipient – Ronnie’s son, Matthew – who had moved away to Ireland.

Although the writers clearly did some research for a passable address in Galway, they accidentally included a London postcode – which is, of course, not a city in Ireland.

The address read: “Matthew, New Cottage, Westnina Way, Galway, Ireland, SE7 9HA”.

@bbceastenders #eastenders I think someone needs to learn some geography. I didn’t know that Ireland is in Charlton, London (SE7) #eagleeyed pic.twitter.com/22U42jxbMS — RamenNoodleKing (@easystreet69) June 9, 2017

The SE7 postcode is actually an area of south-east London, near to where the soap is set.

Unsurprisingly, viewers took quickly to Twitter to complain about the blunder.

SE7 postcode for a letter to Ireland? It’s going no further than Greenwich 😉😉 #EastEnders — Dayna (@NovemberRayne05) June 9, 2017

One wrote: “SE7 postcode for a letter to Ireland? It’s going no further than Greenwich #EastEnders.”

Meanwhile, another added: “@bbceastenders #eastenders I think someone needs to learn some geography. I didn’t know that Ireland is in Charlton, London (SE7) #eagleeyed.”

Poor Matthew in Galway isn’t going to be getting his letter any time soon.

Not enough postage on those, Jack Branning. The Eircode should start H91 too. Tut. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/zghVmN4tq3 — Brendan Sheehy (@bulkybren) June 9, 2017