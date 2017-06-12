EastEnders fans spot embarrassing blunder as character posts letter to Ireland

EASTENDERS’ viewers pointed out an embarrassing gaff on Friday’s episode as they spotted a letter addressed to Ireland marked with a London postcode.
On the episode, the character of Jack Branning picked up a letter addressed to a recipient – Ronnie’s son, Matthew – who had moved away to Ireland.
Although the writers clearly did some research for a passable address in Galway, they accidentally included a London postcode – which is, of course, not a city in Ireland.
The address read: “Matthew, New Cottage, Westnina Way, Galway, Ireland, SE7 9HA”.
@bbceastenders #eastenders I think someone needs to learn some geography. I didn’t know that Ireland is in Charlton, London (SE7) #eagleeyed pic.twitter.com/22U42jxbMS
— RamenNoodleKing (@easystreet69) June 9, 2017
The SE7 postcode is actually an area of south-east London, near to where the soap is set.
Unsurprisingly, viewers took quickly to Twitter to complain about the blunder.
SE7 postcode for a letter to Ireland? It’s going no further than Greenwich 😉😉 #EastEnders
— Dayna (@NovemberRayne05) June 9, 2017
One wrote: “SE7 postcode for a letter to Ireland? It’s going no further than Greenwich #EastEnders.”
Meanwhile, another added: “@bbceastenders #eastenders I think someone needs to learn some geography. I didn’t know that Ireland is in Charlton, London (SE7) #eagleeyed.”
Poor Matthew in Galway isn’t going to be getting his letter any time soon.
Not enough postage on those, Jack Branning. The Eircode should start H91 too. Tut. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/zghVmN4tq3
— Brendan Sheehy (@bulkybren) June 9, 2017
