Ed Sheeran and Dermot O’ Leary announce intimate gig at London Irish Centre

Huge announcement at the launch of new Irish London Centre Christmas Appeal.

Global superstar Ed Sheeran and former X-factor host Dermot O’ Leary will team up on June 19th of 2018 to present a very special fundraiser for the Irish London Centre charity.

On June 19, in the midst of his sold out UK tour, Ed will join charity patron Dermot and many more for a night of music, craic and fundraising at an exclusive gala event at the center in Camden.

In order to raise money for the longstanding charity, which has served Irish people in London and across the UK for decades, every £10 donation to this year’s Christmas appeal will grant the generous giver a chance to win a pair of tickets to the special event.

The wait is finally over… Our HUGE announcement is here! Today, we launch our Christmas Appeal with huge Ed Sheeran and Dermot O'Leary event announcement. #GivingTuesday.https://t.co/fIhErrGmLf pic.twitter.com/fDzbuvXeNs — London Irish Centre (@LDNIrishCentre) November 28, 2017

Sean Kennedy, CEO London Irish Centre charity said:

We are hugely excited to be announcing this very special event to kick off our annual Christmas Appeal. We are deeply grateful to our patron Dermot O’Leary and our newest supporter, global superstar, Ed Sheeran for supporting our charity’s work with the Irish in London. Please donate generously.”

If you wish to donate and be in with a chance to win tickets to the intimate event, you can donate here.