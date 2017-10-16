Ed Sheeran concerts in doubt after singer injured in bicycle accident

ED Sheeran’s upcoming concerts have been left in doubt after the singer was injured in a bicycle accident.

The singer, whose grandparents hail from Wexford and Derry, posted on social media that he had a bicycle accident.

“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.

“Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x,” the singer said.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

According to radio DJ Kent ‘DJ Smallzy’ Smalls, sources had said Sheeran had been hit by a car, however this has been unconfirmed by the singer.

He said: “Hope what I’m hearing isn’t true. Sources in London telling me [Ed Sheeran] has been hit by a car while riding a bike.

“Sending healing vibes,” he added.

Hope what I'm hearing isn't true. Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he's been hit by a car while riding a bike.. Sending healing vibes — Smallzy 🎙 (@Smallzy) October 16, 2017

The 26-year-old was on a break from his world tour when the incident happened, but was due to resume with a gig in Taipei next week.

He has a further 14 dates scheduled this year, including concerts in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, before kicking off the Australian leg of his tour in March 2018.

The tour is in support of his multi million-selling third album Divide, which was released earlier this year.