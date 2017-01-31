London
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Ed Sheeran pays tattoo tribute to Irish county in video for new single Shape of You

January 31, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to an Irish county with a tattoo. (Picture: Universal Pictures/YouTube)
Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to an Irish county with a tattoo. (Picture: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

PROUD as ever of his Irish roots, singer Ed Sheeran has paid a tattoo tribute to an Irish county in his new video for single Shape of You

Sheeran, whose grandparents hail from Wexford and Derry, has previously showcased an arm tattoo as Gaeilge.

After touring with Derry singer Foy Vance, Sheeran had ‘nuair is gá dom fháil bhaile, is tú mo réalt eolais’ which means ‘when I need to get home, you’re my guiding light’ after Vance’s song Guiding Light. 

Now, his new video for Shape of You features a topless Sheeran training as a boxer when viewers get a sneak peak of the tattoo.

From the brief clip, it appears he has had ‘Galway’ inked on his right hip as tribute to the county where he started busking as a young teen.

Above the ‘Galway’ tattoo, it also appears he has ‘Mulligan’s’ and a phrase in Irish underneath.

(Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube)
(Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube)

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Sheeran displayed a closer look at his new ink.

(Picture: GQ Magazine/YouTube)
(Picture: GQ Magazine/YouTube)

Shape of You is the first of two singles released from his new album, ÷, which he made while on a hiatus from the limelight for 12 months.

Watch the video for Ed Sheeran’s single Shape of You below…


Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins



