Ed Sheeran pictured out and about in favourite Dublin pub ahead of Late Late Show appearance

ED SHEERAN was out and about in Dublin last night ahead of his appearance on the Late Late Show tomorrow night.

Ed Sheeran was pictured out and about in Dublin visiting his favourite pub The Hacienda on Mary Street Little.

Ed was snapped with the bar’s infamous owner, Shay. He’s just one of a rake of celebs that have been pictured with the legendary landlord, including Saoirse Ronan, Anna Friel, and Hozier.

Ed even visited back in 2015 after his Croke Park gig.