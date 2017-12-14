London
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran pictured out and about in favourite Dublin pub ahead of Late Late Show appearance

December 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Ed Sheeran on stage at Croke Park in 2015. (Picture: Getty Images)

ED SHEERAN was out and about in Dublin last night ahead of his appearance on the Late Late Show tomorrow night.

Ed Sheeran was pictured out and about in Dublin visiting his favourite pub The Hacienda on Mary Street Little.

Ed was snapped with the bar’s infamous owner, Shay. He’s just one of a rake of celebs that have been pictured with the legendary landlord, including Saoirse Ronan, Anna Friel, and Hozier.

More Entertainment:

Ed even visited back in 2015 after his Croke Park gig.

Great to welcome Ed Sheeran back to the Hacienda last night!

Posted by Hacienda Bar, Dublin on Thursday, December 14, 2017

Ed also caught up with Bressie at his studios. We wonder what they could have been up to…

Why was Ed in Dublin? Well, he’ll be on the box tomorrow night with Ryan Tubridy performing and having a chat on The Late Late Show.

Ed is set to perform his rendition of Fairytale of New York live on the show.

If you haven’t heard Ed’s rendition of the Christmas classic yet, here it is.

dublinEd SheeranfeaturedIrelandLate Late Show
Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

