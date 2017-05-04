London
Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl music video with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan is a total knockout

May 4, 2017 By  Siobhan Breatnach
Saoirse Ronan stars in Ed’s new video (Pictures: Galway Girl/Ed Sheeran/YouTube)

SINGER Ed Sheeran has released his new Galway Girl video and the west of Ireland has never looked so good.

In January the singer songwriter appeared on Irish radio to appeal for Irish dancers to star in his next music video, which was shot in Ireland.

Who fancies a pint?

Now the video has finally been released and we’re loving it.

Scroll down to watch the video…

The song, from his latest album ÷ (Divide), features Belfast trad band Beoga, and the Irish themes continue in the video itself with actress Saoirse Ronan playing Ed’s love interest.

Enjoying a trad session in Galway

The pair are seen enjoying a traditional night out in Galway – taking part in a session in O’Connors bar in Salthill, enjoying a pint of the black stuff, then dancing in the streets with Irish buskers and dancers from the Hession School of Irish Dance in Galway.

These dancers couldn’t believe who turned up to watch them perform

Sheeran also heads to a local tattoo parlour to get inked.

Among those making a cameo in the video are comedian Tommy Tiernan and Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan.

Sheeran’s Irish roots stretch back to his paternal grandparents who come from Derry and Wexford and now live in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Looks like he can’t get enough of Ireland right now either.

Take look at the new Ed Sheeran video here…

Siobhan Breatnach
ABOUT 

Siobhán Breatnach is the Editor-in-Chief of The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @SBreatnach

