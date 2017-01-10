Ed Sheeran’s planning a trad céilí session and he needs Irish dancers for his new music video

ED SHEERAN may need you to dust off your Irish dancing shoes for his new music video.

The singer songwriter appeared on the Eoghan McDermott Show on 2fm yesterday afternoon and has appealed for Irish dancers to star in his next music video, which will be shot in Ireland.

The Thinking Out Loud singer who couldn’t be prouder of his Irish roots spoke to Eoghan McDermott about his third new album called ÷ (Divide).

Ed hinted at two songs on the new album that are inspired by the Emerald Isle, in particular Galway and Co. Wexford.

“I’ve actually got a song on the new album, which I think is really gonna explode in Ireland. It would be something to do with the county of Galway. I’ve got a trad band called Beoga, they’re actually from Belfast. It’s a fiddle, a pipe, a bodhran and piano and we really jam.”

The singer then added: “I do think I will never be able to play a song in Ireland again because this will just be the song.”

“I’m going to drop another couple of songs before the album comes out but I should be over there soon.

“So, I guess when I’m over there, I’ll put something out in a professional capacity. I’m definitely shooting a video for the song in Ireland,” he added.

When pressed by 2fm presenter Eoghan McDermott if he would do a casting in Ireland for the music video Ed responded.

“I will be doing it because I need proper céilí dancers.

He also confirmed that “there are two full on Irish jams on there both with full trad.”

Sheeran’s Irish roots stretch back to his paternal grandparents who come from Derry and Wexford and now live in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Ed sheeran’s Irish dancing fans have already been putting their dancing shoes on and throwing themselves forward for the casting over Twitter.

@edsheeran I’m an Ulster champion in Irish Dancing and heard you’re looking for some dancers for 2 new songs, gimme a shout 💃💃💃🍀 — Kyra Millar (@KyraMillar) January 10, 2017

My years of Irish Dancing have finally paid off @edsheeran😍🍀 — Stephanie Rose (@swheatley721) January 10, 2017

The Claddagh School of Irish Dancing Larne might just be what your looking for @edsheeran for your new video

We would be glad to help — louise mcmillen (@claddaghbabe1) January 10, 2017

Last week the 25-year-old hit-maker ended his year hiatus by releasing two songs Castle On The Hill and Shape of You from from his next album.

The singles have already become worldwide successes breaking first day streaming records with 23million streams in 48 hours on Spotify, beating One Direction’s first day release record.

