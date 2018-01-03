London
News

Egyptian teen behind attacks of three people in Irish town as gardaí follow terrorism as line of enquiry

January 3, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Gardaí are following terrorism as a line of inquiry into the attacks by an Egyptian teen this morning.

AN EGYPTIAN teen is behind the attacks of three people in an Irish town this morning, gardaí have said. 

An Garda Síochána said they have not established a motive for the attack but said terrorism is a line of enquiry they are following.

Shortly before 9am this morning in Dundalk, Co Louth one man – a Japanese national in his 20s- was stabbed by the suspect on Avenue Road in Dundalk.

More News:

The man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, an Irish national, was also stabbed by the teen while a third man, also Irish, was attacked with a fencing post around 9.40am in the town.

Gardaí disarmed the 18 year old Egyptian national and he is currently being held at Dundalk Garda Station on suspicion of murder.

One weapon was recovered at the scene, and gardaí are carrying out a number of searches to recover additional weapons.

There’s a ‘distinct possibility’ gardaí said, that the teen was carrying at least two knives.

At the press briefing this afternoon Chief Superintendent Mangan said the teen had come to the attention of gardaí in the area on January 1 in relation to his status in the country, but was not thought to be dangerous at the time.

Chief Supt Mangan said the investigation will have an ‘international dimension’ as gardaí establish who he was staying with, who he knows and what he was doing in Ireland.

Erica Doyle Higgins
