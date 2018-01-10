Eight fire brigade units battle blaze at recycling plant near Dublin Airport

EIGHT UNITS from Dublin Fire Brigade are in attendance to a blaze at a recycling plant near Dublin Airport.

On Twitter, DFB said they were attending the fire around 9.30am this morning in St Margaret’s off the R108 near the airport.

DFB have given an update on the incident and said they currently have eight units in attendance to the recycling plant fire near St Margarets with an aerial ladder and foam unit at the scene.

We now have 8 units attending the St Margarets / Sandyhill fire near the airport including aerial ladder & foam unit #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/af0UmalbGQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

They are also getting increased water supply from Fingal County Council to extinguish the fire.

We're getting increased water supply assistance from @Fingalcoco at the recycling plant fire in St Margarets / Sandyhill #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/laFegB7W6T — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Dublin Airport have said while the fire is near the airport, the smoke is not having an impact operations remain unaffected by the fire.