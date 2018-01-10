London
News

Eight fire brigade units battle blaze at recycling plant near Dublin Airport

January 10, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The scene of the fire near Dublin Airport. (Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter)

EIGHT UNITS from Dublin Fire Brigade are in attendance to a blaze at a recycling plant near Dublin Airport. 

On Twitter, DFB said they were attending the fire around 9.30am this morning in St Margaret’s off the R108 near the airport.

DFB have given an update on the incident and said they currently have eight units in attendance to the recycling plant fire near St Margarets with an aerial ladder and foam unit at the scene.

They are also getting increased water supply from Fingal County Council to extinguish the fire.

Dublin Airport have said while the fire is near the airport, the smoke is not having an impact operations remain unaffected by the fire.

 

