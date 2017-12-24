Eight fun and festive TV picks for Christmas and New Year

THE temperatures have dropped and the Christmas holidays are here so it’s time for the big chill out – getting the family together, grabbing a box of festive chocolates and settling in on the sofa for your favourite seasonal television. Here are some TV picks to keep you entertained…

ALAN CARR’S NEW YEAR SPECTACULAR 2017

Sketches, party games and celebrity guests, with Big Narstie, Jonnie Peacock, Keith Lemon, Caroline Flack, Alex Brooker, Binky Felstead, Tom Davis, Charlotte Dawson and Kim Woodburn all joining Alan Carr on his sofa.

New Year’s Eve

Channel 4, 9pm

BIG FAT QUIZ OF THE YEAR 2017

Jimmy Carr returns for the annual comedy quiz looking back at the past 12 months. He’s joined by panellists Richard Ayoade, Noel Fielding, David Mitchell, Big Narstie, Irish comedian Roisin Conaty and Katherine Ryan.

Boxing Day

Channel 4, 9pm

PAUL O’GRADY FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS AT CHRISTMAS

Paul is on a mission to give some of the residents of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home the best possible present this Christmas – a new home. Among them is Bauble, a heavily pregnant stray.

Christmas Day

ITV, 7pm

GUESS THE STAR

Jonathan Ross hosts a new one-off game show, as three competing celebrity teams, including Eamonn Holmes, must identity another celeb who’s in heavy disguise.

The teams in full are Team Diversity: Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely and Sam Craske; Team Coronation Street: Anthony Cotton, Catherine Tyldesley and Sally Dynevor; and Team Daytime: Eamonn Holmes, Stacey Solomon, Judge Rinder.

Saturday, 30 December

ITV, 7pm

LIAM GALLAGHER: LIVE IN NEW YORK

The rivalry between Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel has intensified this year, as they’ve both worked to establish themselves as solo artists. Expect to see Liam’s vintage rock- star persona on strong show as he takes to the stage in New York.

Saturday, December 30

Sky Arts, 9pm

MRS BROWN’S BOYS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Eternally loved by its fans, last year’s Christmas Day special reached more than nine million people. So it was inevitable that Brendan O’Carroll’s cheerily foul-mouthed family sitcom would return for another outing this year. This year’s special sees Cathy dating a physically unsuitable man, while Rory debuts a new look – he’s had “plastic surgery” following actor Rory Cowan’s departure.

Christmas Day

BBC One, 10pm

TITANIC

The 11 Oscar-winning maritime disaster epic is in prime position for your New Year’s Day viewing, with prime performances by lead actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The big budget blockbuster tells the tale of a society girl and a third-class passenger who fall in love on the fated ship. Built in Belfast, the passenger liner tragically sunk on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City on April 15, 1912.

New Year’s Day

E4, 7pm

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Hugh Jackman and The Greatest Showman co-stars Zac Efron and Zendaya join Graham, alongside Suranne Jones and Gary Oldman, for the New Year’s Eve instalment of the Irishman’s ever-popular chat show. With live music from The Leading Ladies.

New Year’s Eve

BBC One, 10.20pm