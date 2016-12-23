Eight things that made us proud to be Irish in 2016

LIKE every year, 2016 had its ups and downs — perhaps rather more downs than we might have hoped for. But there were many events which lifted our spirits and made us proud to be Irish.

The Uefa European Championships in June

The Euro Championships in June saw the Irish fans cover themselves in glory thanks to their friendliness and exuberance.

The Easter Rising Commemorations

2016 marked the 100th anniversary of the seminal moment in the 20th century of Ireland’s struggle for independence — the Easter Rising of 1916.

Aidan Turner in Poldark

Aidan Turner’s success in Poldark led him to being mentioned in terms of everything from the next 007 to a new President of Ireland.

Jason Smyth wins gold at the Summer Paralympics

Derry man Jason Smyth, who is legally registered as blind, won gold at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the 100 metres.

The O’Donovan brothers strike silver at the Summer Olympics

The O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary from Skibbereen lit up the summer with their silver win in the lightweight double sculls rowing event.

Colm Tóibín celebrates the genius of Oscar Wilde

The literary and arts worlds paid tribute to the most famous inmate of Reading Gaol, Oscar Wilde. Colm Tóibín movingly read from Wilde’s De Profundis from the cell Wilde had been incarcerated in.

Ireland beat New Zealand

In November, Ireland beat the mighty All Blacks for the first time in rugby history.

The Battle of the Somme centenary

Although Ireland’s part in the First World War is still a very divisive topic amongst Irish people, tribute was paid during 2016 to the thousands of Irishmen who fought bravely at the Battle of the Somme.