Elderly Irish farmer beaten and threatened with knife in aggravated burglary

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a retired elderly Irish farmer was beaten and threatened with a knife in an aggravated burglary at his home.

The man, who is aged in his 70s, was attacked during the break in at the home in Kildangan outside Tullamore in Co Offaly around 8pm last night.

Three masked men described as being 5’6” in height with local accentsand aged in their 20s threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

He was hit a number of times over the head with what is believed to have been a stick and a knife was also held to his throat.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for shock and minor injuries and later discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area or travelling on the Tullamore to Clara road between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and noticed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.