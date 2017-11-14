Elderly Irish woman, 70s, dies in hospital just days after tragic weekend crash

AN ELDERLY Irish woman has passed away in hospital just two days after being involved in a tragic two-car collision.

The woman, aged in her 70s, from Co. Wicklow, was initially injured in a crash which occurred on the Scarva Road in Banbridge, Co. Down on Saturday.

The collision happened at around 11.30am and involved a black Seat Leon and black Nissan Note.

The victim was a rear seat passenger in the Nissan.

She was taken to hospital following the accident, but sadly died on Monday afternoon as a result of her injuries.

A woman aged in her 80s, who was another occupant of the Nissan and was also injured, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Officers have appealed to anyone who may have seen either vehicle being driven in the area on Saturday morning, or who witnessed the collision to contact them at Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 546 of 11/11/17.