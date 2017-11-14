Elderly Irish woman, 83, mugged in Dublin had ‘just €3 in her bag’

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after an Irish woman in her 80s was mugged for just €3 in a heartless south Dublin robbery.

The pensioner, who is aged 83, was robbed just after 5.30pm on Friday, November 10 in the unlit carpark of Mount Merrion Community Centre.

The woman was returning home from a movie screening in the community centre with the Mount Merrion Active Retired Association when the incident occurred.

She was approached by a lone male on a bicycle wearing a hood as she went to open her car door.

The man appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Her daughter said her mother was told “give me your bag” before the young male repeated the words and grabbed at her belongings.

The pensioner did not resist and was left uninjured following the callous mugging.

“She was a bit shaken but it all happened so fast that she didn’t have time to register what had happened,” her daughter told Independent.ie.

“She didn’t have much in her bag as she’d just been shopping. Just €3 in coins and an old mobile phone.

“She had two bank cards which my brother cancelled immediately.”

The woman’s daughter added: “Her bag wouldn’t have been much use to anyone.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Gardaí in Blackrock on 042 932 2194, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.