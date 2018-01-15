London
Uncategorized

Elderly man, 73, killed by car in west Cork while returning from funeral

January 15, 2018
The man was killed on the R588 Fernhill road in Clonakilty, Co. Cork this evening (Picture: Getty)

AN elderly pedestrian has died after being struck down in a road traffic accident in west Cork.

The man, 73, was walking along the R588 Fernhill road in Clonakilty, near its junction with Western Road, at around 7.20pm when he was injured by a car.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

More Uncategorized:

The deceased was returning from a local funeral when the incident occurred, according to Independent.ie.

The R588 road remains closed between Western Road and Beechmount estate to allow for a forensic collision investigation by gardaí.

Diversions have been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Weather conditions were quite diffuclt at the time with mist and heavy rain showers.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570.

clonakiltyfeaturedfuneralIrelandIrish pensionerroad deathwest Cork

