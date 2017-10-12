Elderly man in his 80s found dead on the side of a road in rural Ireland

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man in his 80s was found dead on the side of a rural road in Ireland.

The elderly man was found dead in Carnaveigh, Castleblayney in Co. Monaghan at around 4pm on Wednesday.

A blue Opel Corsa was found crashed nearby.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured.

Gardaí said it is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are linked.

The body of the man has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post mortem examination will now take place.

The road at the scene remains closed to allow an examination of the scene to be carried out by a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation unit.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone in the area yesterday afternoon to contact Castleblaney Garda Station on 042 974 7900.