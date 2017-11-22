London
Elderly pensioner, 78, tragically killed after car drives into him in Northern Irish village

November 22, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred near to the village of Hillsborough, Co. Down on the Glebe Road last night (Picture: Google Maps)

A 78-YEAR-OLD man has sadly died after he was struck by a car in a rural village in Northern Ireland.

The elderly pedestrian was hit by the vehicle on the Glebe Road at Annahilt near Hillsborough, County Down on Tuesday night.

The fatal collision, involving the man and a red Volvo C30 car, occurred between the Glebe Manor and Carricknadarriff Road junctions at around 8.25pm.

More News:

The driver of the Volvo had been interviewed by officers with the PSNI.

Police closed the Glebe Road in both directions overnight at its junction with the Ballykeel Road, but it has now reopened.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road collision.

Sergeant Jonny MacKenzie has urged anyone who was travelling on the Glebe Road last night and witnessed the collision or saw the car or pedestrian in the area to call officers at Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1347 of 21/11/17.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

