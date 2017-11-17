London
0°
fog
humidity: 86%
wind: 2m/s SW
H 2 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

Elderly woman, 90s, waits an hour for ambulance after falling between train and platform in Ireland

November 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
An elderly woman who fell at a train station in Co. Dublin had to wait 55 minutes for paramedics to arrive (Image: iStock)

AN ELDERLY Irish woman had to wait almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive after she was hurt slipping between a train and a platform.

The incident occurred at Dún Laoghaire railway station in Co. Dublin at around 11pm on Wednesday night.

The woman, who is understood to be aged in her 90s, was injured while boarding a southbound Dart train headed towards Bray in Co. Wicklow.

More News:

The pensioner injured her leg after falling between the train and the platform.

Fellow passengers rushed to help the woman, while staff at the station also came to her aid.

An ambulance was called but did not arrive at the station until 55 minutes after the accident.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “At the time a number of NAS (National Ambulance Service) resources were engaged on other emergency calls.

“The nearest available emergency ambulance was dispatched to the incident, and it arrived at the scene at 23.55pm.”

dublinelderly irishfeaturedIrish InjuredIrish pensionerIrishwomantrain
Kelly Bar MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
There was nothing cosy or enchanting about Ophelia – it was a roaring and relentless storm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post