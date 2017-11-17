Elderly woman, 90s, waits an hour for ambulance after falling between train and platform in Ireland

AN ELDERLY Irish woman had to wait almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive after she was hurt slipping between a train and a platform.

The incident occurred at Dún Laoghaire railway station in Co. Dublin at around 11pm on Wednesday night.

The woman, who is understood to be aged in her 90s, was injured while boarding a southbound Dart train headed towards Bray in Co. Wicklow.

The pensioner injured her leg after falling between the train and the platform.

Fellow passengers rushed to help the woman, while staff at the station also came to her aid.

An ambulance was called but did not arrive at the station until 55 minutes after the accident.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “At the time a number of NAS (National Ambulance Service) resources were engaged on other emergency calls.

“The nearest available emergency ambulance was dispatched to the incident, and it arrived at the scene at 23.55pm.”