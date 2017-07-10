London
Waxy’s June
Irish newspaper publishes story about new Man Utd signing with picture of British rapper

July 10, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
It’s not the first time the pair have been confused. (Pictures: Getty/Twitter)

IRISH people have expressed their mortification on social media after The Irish Herald mistook footballer Romelu Lukaku for British rapper Stormzy.

The front page of today’s Herald features the story ‘Lukaku Ready For Work’ as 24-year-old Romelu Lukaku closes in on a record-breaking move from Everton to Manchester United.

Only, the picture used in the story is not of the big Belgian in a Red Devils shirt but is instead London grime artist Stormzy – who is a fan of the club.

Underneath the picture is the fateful tagline: “New Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku.”

One horrified Twitter user said: “The Irish Herald have published a picture of Stormzy instead of Romelu Lukaku on their front page. I can’t breathe.”

Another wrote: “Oh dear The Irish Herald have had an absolute shocker here.”

While yet another joked: “Someone in the Irish Herald offices thinks there’s a massive mural of Lukaku in Smithfield, Dublin.”

Tweets lambasting the gaffe have now been retweeted thousands of times, with ‘The Irish Herald’ a trending topic in London.

It’s not the first time Manchester United fan Stormzy has been mistaken for Romelu Lukaku.

Talking to Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch back in February, the rapper – real name Michael Omari – admitted he shares a certain likeness with the Belgian footballer.

“Ah, Lukaku! Romelu Lukaku! Do you know what’s so mad, yeah? I’m not gonna lie – every time I see him I just look at him and think: ‘Yeah you do mate! We just look the same,” he said.

It remains to be seen what effect the Herald’s blunder will have on the publication – but it’s probably fair to say today’s edition will be flying off the shelves.

