Irish newspaper publishes story about new Man Utd signing with picture of British rapper

IRISH people have expressed their mortification on social media after The Irish Herald mistook footballer Romelu Lukaku for British rapper Stormzy.

The front page of today’s Herald features the story ‘Lukaku Ready For Work’ as 24-year-old Romelu Lukaku closes in on a record-breaking move from Everton to Manchester United.

Only, the picture used in the story is not of the big Belgian in a Red Devils shirt but is instead London grime artist Stormzy – who is a fan of the club.

Underneath the picture is the fateful tagline: “New Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku.”

One horrified Twitter user said: “The Irish Herald have published a picture of Stormzy instead of Romelu Lukaku on their front page. I can’t breathe.”

Not that I’m defending the Irish Herald, but have Stormzy and Romelu Lukaku ever been seen in the same room together? pic.twitter.com/rERqvDosKI — paulusthewoodgnome (@woodgnomology) July 10, 2017

Another wrote: “Oh dear The Irish Herald have had an absolute shocker here.”

While yet another joked: “Someone in the Irish Herald offices thinks there’s a massive mural of Lukaku in Smithfield, Dublin.”

Stormzy’s not best pleased with the Irish Herald this morning #mufc pic.twitter.com/YJb7vn42Jo — Gareth Westmorland (@g_westmorland) July 10, 2017

Tweets lambasting the gaffe have now been retweeted thousands of times, with ‘The Irish Herald’ a trending topic in London.

It’s not the first time Manchester United fan Stormzy has been mistaken for Romelu Lukaku.

The Irish Herald have had an absolute nightmare! Someone’s getting sacked 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aJqA3oGpZV — Football Crazy (@fballcrazyorg) July 10, 2017

Talking to Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch back in February, the rapper – real name Michael Omari – admitted he shares a certain likeness with the Belgian footballer.

“Ah, Lukaku! Romelu Lukaku! Do you know what’s so mad, yeah? I’m not gonna lie – every time I see him I just look at him and think: ‘Yeah you do mate! We just look the same,” he said.

It remains to be seen what effect the Herald’s blunder will have on the publication – but it’s probably fair to say today’s edition will be flying off the shelves.

As if the Irish herald have actually put a picture of @Stormzy1 up calling him Lukaku 😂😂😂 couldn’t make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/6D5pn7cKrR — George (@GKilloughery) July 10, 2017