Emergency services respond as explosion in New York bus terminal

EMERGENCY services are responding to an explosion in Midtown Manhattan in the Port Authority according to NBC News.

The explosion took place near 42nd street and 8th Avenue, according to the officials. Multiple ambulances have been requested.

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear.

According to US media reports, NYPD have said one suspect is in custody.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area near Port Authority due to police activity.

The A, C and E trains were being evacuated, according to an NYPD Twitter account, which said police were responding to reports of an explosion.

BREAKING: NYPD responding to reports of explosion in Manhattan. WATCH #GDU for live updates all morning. https://t.co/KFBpYr5YHr pic.twitter.com/C72dj9ABR1 — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) December 11, 2017

The Notify NYC Twitter account said to expect traffic and transit delays and emergency personnel at 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues.

Fire officials said a call came in with reports of an explosion at 7:19 a.m local time., but nothing was confirmed.

This is a rolling news story, more as we have it.