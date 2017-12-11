London
2°
moderate rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 6m/s N
H 1 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Emergency services respond as explosion in New York bus terminal

December 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins

EMERGENCY services are responding to an explosion in Midtown Manhattan in the Port Authority according to NBC News.

The explosion took place near 42nd street and 8th Avenue, according to the officials. Multiple ambulances have been requested.

More News:

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear.

According to US media reports, NYPD have said one suspect is in custody.

Authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area near Port Authority due to police activity.

The A, C and E trains were being evacuated, according to an NYPD Twitter account, which said police were responding to reports of an explosion.

The Notify NYC Twitter account said to expect traffic and transit delays and emergency personnel at 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues.

Fire officials said a call came in with reports of an explosion at 7:19 a.m local time., but nothing was confirmed.

This is a rolling news story, more as we have it. 

featuredNew York
Tara Mullaney

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Irish ambulance service says woman called 999 for help to take off wellies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post