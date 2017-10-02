Emergency services rush to incident at Irish train station

EMERGENCY services are attending an incident at an Irish rail station this morning.

The line at Skerries – a seaside town in North Dublin – has been closed with no station access at present.

Firefighters are currently at the scene.

Local Dublin radio 98FM is reporting that a person has been hit by a train. The incident is being treated as a tragedy.

Delays to rail services after person hit by train at Skerries https://t.co/ZGhrtwiBgy pic.twitter.com/UNtfFlAPyF — 98FM (@98FM) October 2, 2017

Trains have also been suspended from Drogheda to Malahide until further notice, Iarnród Éireann said on Twitter.

The disruption will affect the Northern Commuter and Belfast trains.

Line closed at Skerries, emergency services attending incident on line. Disruption to Nthn Commuter/Belfast trains until further notice 1/2 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 2, 2017

Firefighters from Skerries fire stn are currently attending an incident @IrishRail Skerries train stn, line currently closed #Dublin #Fingal pic.twitter.com/uQWAFintFX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 2, 2017