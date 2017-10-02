London
15°
shower rain
humidity: 55%
wind: 9m/s W
H 16 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  Emergency services rush to incident at Irish train station

Emergency services rush to incident at Irish train station

October 2, 2017 By  Irish Post
A person is believed to have been hit by a train in Ireland

EMERGENCY services are attending an incident at an Irish rail station this morning.

The line at Skerries – a seaside town in North Dublin – has been closed with no station access at present.

Firefighters are currently at the scene.

Local Dublin radio 98FM is reporting that a person has been hit by a train. The incident is being treated as a tragedy.

Trains have also been suspended from Drogheda to Malahide until further notice, Iarnród Éireann said on Twitter.

The disruption will affect the Northern Commuter and Belfast trains.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Ryanair predicts cheaper flights this summer, but may still pull planes out of Britain if no Brexit deal agreed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post