England’s top 10 Irish football teams

THERE’S no English equivalent to Celtic, though many of the country’s clubs have green roots.
This top-10 list is in no way scientific, just the result of observations based on a number of years living in England. Contributing factors include: the amount of Irish fans, Irish players down through the years and the quality of those players.
Overall, it comes down to a mixture of those three and which club has the greater Irish feel – as intangible as that quality is. Like we say, this is a subjective list not based on Facebook likes or travel agent figures or jersey sales or marketing data or anything like that.
If you disagree, post your criticisms or your own version below.
Here’s our top 10.
10. Chelsea
Not a club with a rich history of Irish players. Not a club where the Shedhead supporters of yore would have been renowned as, erm, sharing a political outlook with most Irish football fans. So how did they sneak in at no 10? Geography.
Chelsea’s inner southwest London location has meant that they have attracted a wide spectrum of supporters – everyone from scary racist hooligans to showbiz luvies to working class Irish emigrants who settled in Fulham, Wandsworth and Battersea in the middle to later 20th century.
Also, like Leeds, they have an Irish-based support of a certain age who were attracted by their fine side of the 1970s. Then, of course, there are the young fans who have gravitated towards them in the past decade due to their oil-fuelled rise to prominence.
Best Irish player: Damien Duff
Famous Irish fan: Gabriel Byrne
9. Manchester City
United have unquestionably hoovered up the majority of the Irish support in Manchester. But with such huge numbers having left Ireland for the city it is inevitable that a certain number would have been either masochistic or lived somewhere far closer to Moss Side than Salford.
From Billy McAdams and Johnny Crossan through Niall Quinn, Richard Dunne and Stephen Ireland, City have had their share of Irish players too. Their recent acquaintance with money and success has coincided with them having no Irish representation in the first team: the new reality of top level football in England.
Best Irish player: Niall Quinn
Famous Irish fans: Noel and Liam Gallagher
8. Leeds United
You don’t have to be fat and 50 to be an Irish Leeds United fan, but it helps. Walk into a pub at home during one of their games and the chances are you’ll see a few of these specimens sipping a Carlsberg ruing the day Don Revie left for the England job.
It wasn’t just Revie’s successful team that attracted these fans, John Giles, perhaps the greatest Irish player of any era, added to the draw.
An Irish renaissance happened at the club in the late 1990s/early 2000s with O’Leary, McPhail, Kelly, Keane, Harte at el.
Okay, perhaps Dave was a bit fast with the cash, but as his enabler Peter Ridsdale said, “We lived the dream.” Now they are living it in the Championship. And from 2007-10 they lived it in League One – a stunning decline for a side that contested a Champions League semi-final in 2001.
Still, it’s worth remembering that Leeds never finished outside the top five under O’Leary’s management.
Best Irish player: John Giles
Famous Irish fan: Padraig Harrington
7. QPR
Rangers haven’t got a lengthy roll of Irish players but what they do have is the status of being the nearest professional team to Kilburn. Also, Shepherd’s Bush, Acton and Hammersmith were densely populated with Irish people until relatively recently making the Super Hoops the natural choice for the West London Irish football people. The Gallens are this tribe’s ruling dynasty.
Best Irish player: Alan McDonald, honourable mention to Don Givens
Famous Irish fan: Pete Doherty (hey, if we’re claiming the Gallaghers then we’ve got to take Pete too)
6. Everton
Players like Peter Farrell and Tommy Eglington gave the blue half of Merseyside a green tint in the 1950s and even attracted the support, reputedly, of JFK and his extended family. Unfortunately there are no pictures of them packed into the Gwlady’s Street End to bear this out. Unlike Rocky, they never made the pilgrimage to Goodison Park.
Merseyside is, of course, steeped in Irishness. Mass immigration from Ireland to Liverpool though happened so many generations ago and the city has such a distinct identity that it is fair to say that a great many of the locals see themselves as 100 per cent Scouse rather than an Irish/English hybrid.
At home, we remember numerous blue NEC shirts at school in the 80s as Kevin Sheedy pulled the strings at midfield in their last great team. And today their popularity in Ireland has risen thanks to the exploits of Seamus Coleman, Darron Gibson, James McCarthy, Aiden McGeady and fifth Beatle Shane Duffy.
Best Irish player: Kevin Sheedy
Famous Irish fan: Shane MacGowan
5. Spurs (no table would seem right without Spurs in this position)
Tottenham is accessible to former Irish enclaves such a Cricklewood and Neasden via the North Circular. Tottenham have had some fantastic Irish players down through the decades: Robbie Keane, Tony Galvin, Pat Jennings, Chris Hughton. The best of them all was Danny Blanchflower, a playmaker and philosopher.
He wrote: “The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It is nothing of the kind. The game is about glory, it is about doing things in style and with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom.”
Those words are bigger than sport, they are fit as a guide to how to live your life.
So there you have it: accessibility, heritage and Irish poetry at the club’s soul. Why would anyone not follow Spurs? Well, perhaps they don’t want a life of occasional highs followed by the inevitable – and far more frequent – crushing disappointments that eek away at your faith in any kind of justice in sport. Ah well, at least it’s never boring.
Before we go on to No 6, another quote from Danny Boy.
Spurs director: “The trouble with you is that you think you know all the answers.”
Blanchflower: “Ah, God love you, you don’t even know the questions.”
Nobody connected to Arsenal ever said anything as cool as that …. Another last one from Danny.
Commenting on an early NASL game for US TV: “These teams can’t play.”
Producer: “Accentuate positive truths rather than negative truths.”
Blanchflower: “These teams positively can’t play.”
… Okay, just one more for the road from Danny Boy.
A young Nobby Stiles: “Blanchflower, you’re finished!”
Blanchflower: “Excuse me son, I haven’t read the programme yet. What’s your name?”
Best Irish player: it should be obvious by now
Famous Irish fan: Pierce Brosnan
4. Aston Villa
Birmingham has attracted so many Irish emigrants hungry for work and opportunity denied them at home. Many of those gravitated towards the blue side of the city but Villa have always been the side more associated with Irish fans.
Those links were strengthened during the early-to-mid 90s when stalwarts of our most successful international team – Steve Staunton, Ray Hougton, Andy Townsend and Paul McGrath – donned claret and blue.
Best Irish player: Paul McGrath
Famous Irish fan: Brendan Gleeson
3. Liverpool
Is Liverpool the Irish Catholic or the Protestant club? On inspection it seems that few seem to really know and fewer again care. Thank God (whether your God speaks through a Roman or Anglican conduit) for that.
Everton had more Irish players in the 1950s but Liverpool’s appeal in Ireland was fired by the sweet lure of success. This appeal was enhanced by players such as Steve Heighway on the wing – an electrifying presence during the 1970s. When he left the Irish representation was continued through Ronnie Whelan, Mark Lawrenson and Jim Beglin. With the late 1980s came Steve Staunton, Ray Houghton and John Aldridge.
In fact, you could argue that the departure of a strong Irish corps was followed by the club’s decline. Houghton and particularly Staunton were sold far too soon and then the empire crumbled. Okay, perhaps the academics would chide us for mistaking correlation for causation, but we’re going keep on this tack by pointing out that things are looking up again now that an Irishman is in control. The fact that Rafa Benitez won the Champions League is moot!
So, if you want red to turn gold, add green*.
*might not work in the case of Mark Kennedy, Richie Partridge, Robbie Keane, Phil Babb – we could go on but there are mere exceptions that prove the rule.
Best Irish player: Ronnie Whelan
Famous Irish fan: Colm Cooper
2. Arsenal
This, we imagine, will cause the greatest amount of What The F**kery. Why aren’t Liverpool at No 2, or even No 1?
Liverpool, no doubt, have more fans in Ireland than Arsenal. The Gooners, though, have legions or supporters over here. Holloway, Highbury, Finsbury Park, Camden and Kentish Town were about as Irish as you could get without being in Ireland until the 1980s.
It was during that era that Arsenal fielded a team with seven Irish players: Liam Brady, Frank Stapleton, David O’Leary, Pat Rice, Pat Jennings, Sammy Nelson and John Devine. No other club had such a strong Irish representation and played in an area with such an amount of people of Irish birth and descent.
Best Irish player: Liam Brady
Famous Irish fan: AP McCoy
1. Manchester United
United’s worldwide support grew dramatically following the Munich disaster. That wave of sympathy was manifold in Ireland due to the death of the great Liam Whelan.
Since then, it is hard to think of a time when United didn’t have a strong Irish presence in the team. Indeed, as Garry Doyle pointed out in these pages, there has been an unbroken chain of Irish players at Old Trafford since 1936: Johnny Carey to Jackie Blanchflower, Blanchflower to Whelan, Whelan to John Giles, Giles to Noel Cantwell, Cantwell to Tony Dunne, Shay Brennan and Georgie Best, Best to Sammy McIlroy, Paddy Roche and Jimmy Nicholl, Nicholl to Kevin Moran, Paul McGrath and Norman Whiteside, Whiteside to Mal Donaghy, Donaghy to Denis Irwin and Roy Keane and John O’Shea, O’Shea to Jonny Evans.
Unless things change drastically, Ireland won’t have such a rich seam running through the club over the next eight decades. Still, United remain second only to the national team in popular appeal.
Best player: George Best
Famous Irish fan: Phil Lynott
Conclusion:
The top three here have won 29 of the past 40 League titles in England. So you could say that if you want to be successful then you’ll need an Irish influence.
You could say this but you’d be wrong. Perhaps there would have been a time when there was more truth in this remark. Before the Premier League era of silly money, Celtic players often added flair to native graft – Best, Blanchflower, Brady.
Now the flair comes from Europe, South America or West Africa. Irish players have been relegated to mid-table and to the lower leagues, where, along with the great majority of English pros, they are regarded as honest grafters, in tune with the football culture of the land but not able to hack it at the very top level.
The displacement of Irish players hasn’t resulted in a similar movement of fans to the less fashionable clubs. The Irish influence at these top clubs runs deep and was established over many decades. The Irish will continue to follow these teams, and so it is as supporters and not as players that we now most contribute to the success of England’s biggest clubs.
martin cosgraveMarch 7, 2014 at 4:00 pm
Man u r shite
Michael ReillyMarch 9, 2014 at 11:29 pm
From my own perspective this exercise has been a complete waste of time and energy. There are no such things as Irish football teams in England. There are teams in England who have obviously used Irish players, some with great distinction. There a many teams in England who benefit from Irish people either supporting them directly through attendance or through purchasing club merchandise. Celtic are the only club with a true Irish tradition that continues to this present day. If anyone who follows an English club attends a match when Celtic are the visitors they will establish how a club with true Irish roots is supported.
francis boyleMarch 21, 2014 at 8:47 pm
I'd agree about Celtic but don't forget Hibernian FC was founded before Celtic by Irish immigrants in 1875.Famous fan:James Connolly no less.
robert wilsonApril 22, 2015 at 11:59 am
Dundee United used to be called Dundee Hibernian. With their name change there shirts changed literally abnd figuratively.
John MelvilleMarch 21, 2014 at 9:45 pm
To be fair to the author he deals with the Celtic observation in the first six words of this article
robert wilsonApril 22, 2015 at 11:56 am
The only thing that I agree with here is "there is no equivqalent to Cel
tic"
David McGrathJanuary 9, 2016 at 6:10 pm
If Irish tradition is stealing the hooped strip, pretty much all the players of Hibs and then conveniently burying the truth of the matter; a commercial enterprise by the Catholic Church rather but painted as charitable foundations.
John MelvilleMarch 21, 2014 at 9:42 pm
No west ham? Is this because like Everton their Irish support is generations old
John MelvilleMarch 21, 2014 at 9:48 pm
Disagree with Spurs at 5, surely Everton and QPR should be above them!
Andy MooreMarch 25, 2014 at 7:01 pm
You gave Everton's best Irish player to Kevin Sheedy over Peter Farrell. Peter Farrell the captain of the 1949 Ireland side, the first country to beat England at home. What were you thinking???
StiofanAugust 21, 2014 at 11:12 pm
If this list was compiled 20 years ago, Chelsea would be nowhere near a top 20, let alone a top 10. What with the club's perceived links to the English far right, Rangers, and Ulster loyalism. Fulham was more supported by the south west London Irish. There are some notable absentees from the list. Sunderland and Wolves have strong Irish connections. Glad to see Spurs in the top 5. I do believe some Arsenal fans overplay their own Irish connection, whilst underplaying Tottenham's.
John AdamsOctober 12, 2014 at 9:06 pm
I'm really surprised Millwall aren't in this list. Maybe they can't claim to have had the best or greatest Irish players but in terms of sheer numbers? Look at any Millwall team sheet in the last 50 years or so. Too many players to mention. The proportion of fans of Irish descent must be pretty large too, given the proximity of the club to docklands where vast swathes of Irish immigrants found their home.
DanielDecember 15, 2014 at 12:13 am
Everton: the first team to have an overseas fan club which was in Ireland.
Goodison Park: the Republic played their home games here for a while
And a whole other host of reasons. Liverpool more Irish? Pffft, get a grip mate. Everton should be top.
MaccaJanuary 1, 2015 at 12:32 pm
Villa's Irish representation has been underestimated here... Con Martin, Peter McParland and a whole host of other giants seem to have been overlooked. The other area where Villa contribute hugely towards Irish football is through youth development, FOUR members of Villa's under 19 European team were Irish: Grealish, Caruthers, Drennan and Burke.
Man Utd and Liverpool's popularity in Ireland over the past twenty/thirty years owes more to the fact that the Irish tend to follow the whims of the media and "gloryhunt"than any real historical/cultural connection to either club.
MaccaJanuary 1, 2015 at 12:34 pm
*That should say Under 19 European Cup winning team.
Frank HeavenJanuary 9, 2015 at 1:29 pm
Historically, Birmingham City were the Irish team of the second city, not Aston Villa. Most Irish immigrants gravitated to the areas near St Andrews like Small Heath and Digbeth, as was highlighted by the Peaky Blinders TV series (which Blues fans picked up on, copying the dress of the gangsters in the series).
However, if you measure 'Irishness' of a club by more recent history, then you inevitably get a list of England's successful teams - so surprise, surprise, the top three are Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man U, and obviously Villa have been the most successful in the West Midlands.
Which suggests, by your criteria, that Irish football fans are simply glory hunters.
John FlynnMarch 25, 2015 at 5:01 pm
Chelsea certainly should not be in the top 10.
They have links to both Rangers and Linfield are most certainly the most anti-Irish club on English soil.
I have heard their fans sing "The Billy Boys" along with other songs that contain lyrics such as "Fuck the Pope and the IRA"
Arsenal I feel should be number one here.
Irish immigrants throughout the south of England would always have supported Arsenal, as the club traditionally had the most Irish fans and players of all the English sides.
Lets not forget Holloway was known as the Irish capital of England and the North Bank terrace, Highbury, was known as the "Paddy's Corner" by opposition fans.
Arsenal are also the only English club who's supporters sing Irish songs, including "B'Jesus said Paddy" (the chorus of this chant was sung in Irish pubs around North London throughout the 1960s and gradually made its way onto the terraces)
Liverpool being third on the list comes as another shock, as club who were founded by the anti-Irish Orange Order, they shunned Catholics from signing as schoolboys right up until the 1980s.
It is well known that the majority of the Irish in the city supported Everton.
Erin Go BraghJune 4, 2015 at 11:13 pm
I thought Sunderland may have been on the list, they have had an Irish consortium own the club, they have had such names as Niall Quinn, Daryl Murphy, Roy Keane, Charlie Hurley, Martin Harvey Anthony Stokes and when I was last in cork a fair amount of their shirts were visible. Just a thought.
LeeJanuary 29, 2016 at 11:15 pm
Personally I believe Arsenal should be first as traditionally they were and still are the 'Irish' team in London due to the mass Irish migration in areas in North London that is Arsenal territory, that as well as having loads of Irish players and also Arsenal fans singing Irish songs especially B Jesus Said Paddy.
Gianmaria FramarinSeptember 18, 2016 at 2:29 am
Rangers is NOT far right, please, do not associate my club with these cunts... it just happens that the whole banter we have with Celtic over Britishness/Irishness (though we all get to vote for left wing parties out of our own grounds) coincides with Chelsea's British nationalism, which is definitely 1000 times more far rightist than what you would get in Scotland, where far right can't even pop up... do not confuse Ulster with Scotland, this is the most common mistake anyone makes when talking about football and religion: Ulster is where the problem lies and you do have Irish nationalists and British unionists, in Scotland you may have Scottish nationalists and British unionists (Labour is unionist, after all), there's no sign of an Irish nationalistic background, thus this problem does not exist. It's really all just a heavy banter between us and Celtic, 'cos after all Celtic claims its Irish roots in Scotland, what could we be doing then? Just let it go and not claim our Scottish and British background? Remember we live in Scotland, Britain. Not Dublin, Ireland or even worse Belfast, who knows which country it is...
Robert WalkerSeptember 29, 2016 at 4:40 pm
You having a laugh ?
Rangers not far right....are you aware of the links between Rangers, Chelsea and Linfield ?
Do you know that Catholic people, not even football fans were for years not allowed to travel on the boat to Scotland if Rangers fans from Northern Ireland wanted to attend games in Scotland ? Even a couple of weeks ago your team and management posed with sectarian groups whilst over at the second home - Linfield
And for you say that Rangers claim their Scottish and British background is ridiculous - the vast majority of Rangers fans do not even recognize Scotland's national teams - they would rather support Engerlund.
You are a disgrace, just like your tax avoiding, company busting team.
.
Martin CahillSeptember 24, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Strongly disagree with the list.
Manchester United and Liverpool (by far, the two biggest and most successful English clubs) are both in your top three. I think you're looking too much at the support in Ireland itself here.
Couch supporters are naturally going to, more often than not, support the biggest or most successful teams, so as to get the bragging rights over their friends. Therefore, Manchester United and Liverpool are the best supported or most popular clubs in Ireland. I would argue that, they're not the ''most Irish" clubs just because of a few thousand Irish in Ireland.
If anyone in Ireland supports a championship or even one of the smaller Premier League clubs they'd be quizzed, "what?", "why?", and so on. Asking an Irish supporter in Ireland, who they support, you're generally going to get one of "United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, or Newcastle", as an answer.
If La Liga was more popular in Ireland than the Premier League, we'd all be Barcelona or Real Madrid fans, with the odd Seville, Valencia or Athletico Madrid fan, popping up here and there. It means nothing, and shouldn't have anything to do with "how Irish" a club is.
My opinion is based on Irish migration, the Irish diaspora. What clubs I feel, were the more popular or welcoming towards the Irish supporters or players. On the British mainland the top three would certainly be Celtic, Hibernian and Dundee United. Clubs established by the Irish for the Irish, but they're all Scottish clubs.
As previously stated, had this list been put together, twenty even ten years ago, there'd be no sign of Chelsea on it. They'd be nowhere near the top twenty, never mind the top ten. Winning the Premier League in 2005, 2006, 2010, and 2015, the FA Cup in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012, the League Cup in 2007 and 2015, the Europa League in 2013, and the Champions League in 2012, has undoubtedly, brought out a few Chelsea jerseys among the younger generations in Ireland (the vast majority of whom are too young to remember the pre-Abramovitch days).
In the 1980s, one of the tabloid newspapers (The Mirror I think), ran a league table, at the end of every season, titled "The League of Louts", based around racist and bigoted or sectarian instances, arrests and behavior at the grounds. The table included both British and Irish clubs.
Chelsea topped this league year in, year out.
Nowadays Chelsea are a massive club (the second most popular British club, after Manchester United, according to facebook). This wasn't always the case. In the 1980s they narrowly avoided relagation to the third division (League 1), and despite playing in the largest club stadium in Britain, their crowds often averaged about 12,000 (below 6,000 for a handful of league games). Despite this they topped the "racist or sectarian league", year after year.
From what I recall, the other clubs with strong Loyalist elements in their support (Rangers, Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield) were always in the top five or six. Millwall and West Ham were generally up there too.
It's little surprise one of the men (the man who squared up to him), who refused to let the black guy onto the same Metro in Paris as the Chelsea fans, is an ex-RUC officer from county Antrim. During the troubles many of Chelsea's English-based supporters became affiliated with Northern Irish paramilitary organisations such as the UVF and the UDA, and regularly visited Northern Ireland, certainly more so than supporters of any other English club. The fact that there was apparently uproar among a small element of Chelsea's support, towards Damien Duff carrying a tricolor, while celebrating the league title in 2006, further illustrates my point.
In the 1970s National Front recruiters were chased off the terraces at Arsenal, but managed to gain vast amounts of support from hooligans at West Ham, and particularly Millwall and Chelsea.
This is why I feel Arsenal should be above, certainly any of the other London-based clubs. Holloway Road was known as the Irish Capital of England, due to the mass influx of Irish immigrants settling in the area throughout the 1950s, 1960s, and the 1970s. You could walk 100 metres down the Holloway Road and you could have passed ten or so Irish pubs, there were even Irish dance halls, Irish music halls, and the vast majority of the schools in the area were (and many still are), Catholic schools.
As someone already mentioned, the North Bank terrace, Highbury, was known to opposition supporters as "The Paddy's Corner", and Arsenal themselves were known as "London Irish", (this was probably down to the number of Irishmen playing for Arsenal). In the late 1970s or early 1980s, six or seven of Arsenal's starting eleven, on any given day, could well have been Irish.
All of this had some kind of an impact, on many of the Irish, in the other areas of London. I remember seeing a supporters map of London, based around the 1960s, and some areas in west London (e.g Yeading) were red on the map, implying Arsenal as the best-supported club in the area. This was referred to as "an Irish thing", by those who had put the map. together.
Arsenal played Rangers in a pre-season game at Highbury in 1967 (a certain Alex Ferguson was playing for Rangers that day). The amount of trouble on the terraces led to the permanent sale of alcohol being banned inside the ground, as both sets of supporters had been throwing bottles at one another for the entirety of the game. More than a dozen were left in hospital that night.
Both sets of supporters were taunting one another outside the ground, "Fenian Bastards", and "Orange Bastards", and so on, something extremely unusual for the supporters of an English club.
The following Arsenal programme led with:
''Incidents such as the one which occurred on the North Bank terrace when we played Rangers cannot be tolerated and unless strong action is taken the terraces of football grounds will be occupied only by thugs; decent people will stay away. Although on this occasion the trouble was caused by a group of Rangers' supporters there was enough evidence from last season for us to know that it could happen again.''
Rangers were back again in 1989.
This time hey caused thousands of pounds worth of damage as they trashed the concourse and the toilets, outside the Clockend.
Rangers played Arsenal in 1963 at Highbury and they were in the away end but apparently spent the day throwing potatoes with razor blades in them at the Arsenal fans, so it was no surprise really when it kicked off in 1967. Arsenal played Celtic in testimonial matches in 1980, 1986, 1991 and 2002 without incident so take what you will from that. Arsenal fans also used to sing a chant implying the Pope doesn't like Tottenham fans as they are Jews, and Arsenal are the "Catholic club".
Having said all this, I don't think Arsenal are the most "Irish" English club. Their Irish links gave birth predominantly around the 1950s. I feel the top spot should go to Everton. Their Irish links were born as early as 1892, when the club split, and were kicked out of Anfield.
During the pioneering period of professional football in Liverpool, religious sectarianism dominated local life – affecting housing, schooling, and the city’s occupational structure. By the mid-nineteenth century well over a quarter of the
city’s population were Irish born, and by the century’s end Liverpool remained a key destination point for an exodus of Irish Protestants and Catholics. After the Irish Holocaust, there were more Irish living in Liverpool, than in any other English city, despite London, Birmingham and Manchester, being far, far bigger cities.
Friction between the city’s Protestant and Catholic populations was a feature of the social landscape – on many occasions erupting into street violence and rioting between ethnically divided communities. Some historians have argued that the ferocity of the hostility between Irish Catholics in Liverpool and the “native” British and Irish Protestant community surpassed the sectarian divide in Scotland, and only stands close comparison with the experience of towns of Northern Ireland: ‘Liverpool – sister of Belfast, rough, big hearted, Protestant and Unionist’.
Like no other mainland British city, Liverpool reflected the contours of the ongoing struggle in nineteenth century and early twentieth century Ireland between Unionism and Nationalism over the matter of Home Rule for Ireland.
The local Home Rule supporting Liberal Party and, more especially, the Conservative-Unionist Party were more adept at competing for civic power by recourse to ethno-religious politics. The Liberals used their commitment to Irish Home Rule to appeal directly to many Irish voters. By forging an alliance with the local Irish party, the Liberal agenda tended to be synonymous in most people’s eyes with defending the rights of Catholic voters in the city.
Tories enjoyed a healthy relationship with the Protestant majority amongst the electorate. Liverpool’s Tory Party hierarchy had traditionally played on the emotions of the Protestant people within the city by appealing to their religious identity. The party strongly oppossed Home Rule as well as any significant improvement in the condition of the Irish Catholic working class.
By playing the Orange card in this way the Tories retained municipal control of Liverpool until the 1950s.
In the wake of Everton-Liverpool split, the Everton boardroom became a relative stronghold of men involved in Liberal politics, whereas the Liverpool boardroom was an exclusive preserve of men involved in some way with the local Conservative Party.
Seven directors of Liverpool FC, at boardroom level, were members of the Constitutional Association, the ruling body of Liverpool Conservatism.10 The Constitutional Association exercised complete control over district Conservative Associations in Liverpool and affiliated societies and organizations such as the Orange Order.
In the council chamber John Houlding, Edwin Berry, William Houlding, and club secretary, Simon Jude, were Conservative
councilors representing neighbouring north Liverpool wards. Other Liverpool FC directors involved in Conservative politics were: Harry Oldfield Cooper, a member of the Liverpool Junior Conservative Club, and Thomas Croft Howarth,
the leader of the Conservative group in the Liverpool Parliamentary Debating Society.
Everton director, William Whitford, described as ‘an ardent Home-Ruler’, made an impassioned speech during the municipal election campaign of 1892 against the blocking of Home Rule by Ulster Unionists.
Everton director and fellow Liberal-Nationalist, Alderman Alfred Gates was a ‘strenuous advocate of Home Rule’ keen to show that ‘the Orange Tory Party were losing ground in Liverpool’.
Another director of the club and Everton’s first chairman, Dublin educated George Mahon, helped reorganise the Walton
Liberal Association in the wake of the defection of Liberal Unionists opposed to Gladstone’s proposed solution to the Irish Question. Mahon was a prime mover in the Walton Liberal Party’s adoption of the policy plank of Home Rule and was one
of the officers of that district body affirming in the local press their 'total supportfor Home Rule'.
Frequent press reports of directors James Clement Baxter and Alfred Wade attending Irish Nationalist League meetings would have underlined for the public a sense of the general sectarian tone of the men
inhabiting the Everton boardroom.
From figures amongst the Liverpool FC hierarchy, on the other hand, there was an equally strident and public outpouring of feeling toward the Protestant Unionist cause.
Founder and Chairman of Liverpool FC, John Houlding, quite obviously found it difficult to contain his religious leanings as a Conservative, Unionist and Orangeman whilst carrying out his duties as a Guardian at the West Derby Poor Law Union. As reported by the Liverpool Courier, as Guardian of the West Derby Union Houlding pointedly refused granting to Catholic priests any payment for ministering to Catholic inmates of workhouses whilst allowing such payment to Church of England and Nonconformist ministers.
Another Liverpool FC director, and a successor to Houlding as chairman, Edwin Berry, leaves us evidence of his vigilance against the re-emergence of an influential Roman Catholic Church in British society – a matter of much debate in Liverpool political circles in the late Victorian period.
A close associate of both Houlding and Berry both in local political circles and at Liverpool FC was MP for Everton and President of the National Protestant Union, Sir James A Willox. Willox publicly backed the decision to set up Liverpool FC out of the remnants of the staff left behind at Anfield in the wake of the 1892 split and remained a close ally of the club’s board until his death in 1905. A firebrand in the defence of British dominion over Ireland, Willox, regularly attacked Liberal policy on Ireland.
The Unionist sentiments of the hierarchy of Liverpool FC are firmly underlined by the connections many of their directors had with the Liverpool Working Men’s Conservative Association (WMCA), an organisation affiliated to the Liverpool Tory Party machine. The overlap of personnel between the Liverpool boardroom and the WMCA gives us further scope in understanding how perceptions of a sectarian football division between Everton and Liverpool had taken root and remained intact on Merseyside, up until the 1980s.
Described as ‘the engine of Protestant power’, within Liverpool Conservatism, the WMCA were at the vanguard of anti-Catholic politics in the city. The WMCA was identical to the Orange Order, in what was a divided city.
The amount of people involved in the ownership and control of Liverpool FC in the period under review who were also key figures in the WMCA is quite remarkable. These included such club luminaries as John Houlding, Edwin Berry and Benjamin Bailey – all chairmen of Liverpool at some point prior to the First World War, and key players in this quasi-religious organisation.
Meetings at Conservative clubs were surreal in that the chairman opened the meetings by requiring members who have been guilty of ‘consorting’ with Catholics to confess their delinquencies and upon doing so they then receive a warning.
In 1920, the WMCA saluted Black and Tan operations as the actions of ‘those who will not submit meekly to the fiendish destruction of life and property which Sinn Féin gunmen claim as noble acts of heroism, but, rather, give Sinn Féiners a taste of their own medicine’.
I could go on about the politics all day, I've barely scratched the surface, but getting back to the clubs now.
Everton were signing Irish Catholics galore throughout the 1890s, 1900s, 1910s, 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and so on, whereas Liverpool had not signed an Irish Catholic until 1979. There was said to have been an "Éireann" tradition at Everton, as the club forged connections with Irish clubs, particularly Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, and Shelbourne. Everton were the first (professional) English club, to have employed Irish players, many of whom (particularly those who signed in the 1890s or the 1900s), were signed originally as Gaelic Footballers.
It is little surprise that Everton were the first English club to have a supporters’ association set up in Ireland, becoming the first example of a club with a large ‘overseas’ support, as hundreds of Irishmen traveled to Liverpool for Everton games. Two of Everton's earlier Irish signings, Valentine Harris and Billy Lacey, went onto manage the Irish Free State national team in the 1930s.
There have been claims suggesting that the Merseyside clubs operated an informal city based scouting arrangement along religious lines, prior to the second World War.
The differences in the targeting of imported players, and that Everton’s forging strong links with Ireland was a “follow on” of some aspect of its boardroom profile. Such a policy might explain the large amount of evidence professing Everton to be a team supported by Liverpool Catholics, the amount of Irish players the club attracted to it igniting a certain degree of ethnic pride in Everton amongst the city’s Irish-born or those of Irish descent. One writer with knowledge of both the Glasgow and Merseyside professional football scene believed this to have been the case. ‘Everton Football Club, like Celtic Football
Club’, wrote Celtic historian, James Handley, ‘owed its success to immigrant support, the Irish in Liverpool rallying wholeheartedly round it."
This is an opinion still at large today amongst onlookers to Merseyside football’s affairs.
"People ‘dressed’ their houses to advertise Cup Final footballing allegiances, though my Mum would never allow my brother’s Evertonian blue to go up in case neighbours or passers-by mistakenly took us for Catholics." – John Williams (football sociologist).
"It was strange in the 1930s for a Catholic to support Liverpool." – John Woods (Liverpool author).
"In Liverpool, even in the two-ups and two-downs, most Protestants were Conservative and most Catholics were Labour, just as Everton was the Catholic team and Liverpool the Proddy-Dog one." – Cilla Black (singer).
"Being a Roman Catholic school, religion played a large part in our school life. Pop Moran even tried to turn me off football at Anfield – Catholics were traditionally Everton supporters and players, Liverpool were the Protestant team. Pop honestly thought that being a Catholic I wouldn’t be happy at Anfield." – Tommy Smith (ex Liverpool FC player and captain).
To this day, of all the English cities, Liverpool has the highest Irish population, per capita.
During the Troubles, cries such as "Everton-Celtic", were extremely loud at Goodison, and to this day, Everton, are the only English club, with supporters who regularly sing a chant that publicly slags Rangers, (The Royal Blue Mersey).
Everton played Rangers in 1997, and a huge mob of Rangers fans stormed up Goodison Road attacking Everton fans and screaming sectarian abuse such as "fenian bastards", at them.
In 1986 when Everton supporters were allocated a third of the Kop, they were greeted by Liverpool supporters holding up banners and placards. The legend on these placards was "Ulster says no" - the protestant slogan at the time of the Anglo-Irish Agreement. Amongst the Everton supporters there were more than a few Irish tricolours waved back at the protesting Liverpool fans.
Similarly to an Arsenal team of the 1970s, an Everton team of the 1950s, may well have had six or seven Irish starters on any given day.
Labour MP for Walton, the late Eric Heffer, to explain in his biography Never a Yes Man that he was obliged to lean towards Everton because as the catholic team it was closer to his own High Anglicanism than the more orange-tinged Protestantism of Liverpool FC.
I talked about walking down the Holloway Road, and certain parts of London, being flooded with Irish pubs, dancing halls, music halls, Catholic schools and so on. The same point can be made about Liverpool, and almost all of Liverpool, and unlike London, not just certain pockets of the city. Per capita Liverpool has the highest Irish population, and the most Catholic schools, of all the English cities.
Joey Barton and Wayne Rooney, two men who grew up in Liverpool as Evertonians, both have an Irish grandmother, and both have in the past stated, that they support Celtic. (Joey Barton has unsurprisingly retracted this statement now).
I could go on and on.
Basically, in my opinion, there's no way Manchester United should be number one on this list, or Liverpool anywhere near the top. But I know why they are. Manchester United are easily the most popular team in Ireland. Between 1993 and 2013 they were champions of England thirteen times. Far more than the other clubs combined (Arsenal three, Chelsea three, Blackburn Rovers one and Manchester City one). Therefore they're the most popular club in Ireland. Not just in Ireland but probably the most popular British club in America, Canada, India, Australia and so on as well. They're also the most popular English club amongst Ulster Loyalists.
I would have them in my top ten, as they have had many Irish players throughout their history, but not in number one. According to wikipedia the two sets of English hooligans with a massive Irish contingent in the 1980s and were that of Arsenal and Birmingham City.
I know Brixton was full of Irish, who followed Crystal Palace. Sunderland,, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading have had many Irish players recently, and the London-Irish rugby club is located in Reading, if that implies anything. Anyways that's my input.
Steven ClareSeptember 29, 2016 at 8:51 pm
A very interesting exercise and a great read.
I've watched football (and lived) in both North West London and Glasgow and think I've experienced many of the things other commentors mentioned. I watched home games at most of the London clubs in the north and west of the city. Here's my view:
1) The vast majority of Chelsea fans, even in the bad days, wanted nothing to do with the Rangers connection. It was a concoction of the National Front and BNP infiltrators. I do remember a match at Maine Road where the "Billy Boys" was sung from the Chelsea end. I wandered over to find they were all Glaswegians making a day trip because Rangers had no game that day. None of the Londoners around me even recognised the song.
When the racists were finally booted out of the club, the so called Rangers connection left with it. Oddly, its only incarnation now in England is with fans of the England team. Irish accents at Stamford Bridge were as prevalent as at any other club in London, although Arsenal seemed to have the most during the days the core of their team was Brady, O'Leary, Nelson, Rice, Jennings and Stapleton.
2) Rangers however is a dedicatedly anti-Irish club albeit I have some sympathy with the lady who says the "Rule Britannia" nonsense is discarded once they leave Ibrox, and they are as likely to vote SNP as any other fans. That may be true but it doesn't allow them a pass for their game day behaviour, racist chants and bigotry.
For that matter, Celtic's "Irishness" is not welcoming to Northern Unionists or their culture. The Republican songs (often supporting acts of terror and murder), the Bobby Sands banners, and the IRA chants are not representative of anything but one school of thinking on the fringe of Irish politics. It is no more representative of all Ireland than Rangers' weekly bilious outpouring of supposed Britishness is of the UK and its people.
3) The author is very careful to define "Irish" as all Irishmen, north and south, Protestant and Catholic. Some of the commentors could not resist though redefining it to exclude Northerners and Unionists and more narrowly define Irishness as Catholic and Irish Republican only. It is no surprise then that they disagreed with the author, given his non-sectarian approach.
4) In any country you visit, you'd find more support for the big teams. So to say that Man United and Chelsea are popular in Ireland, makes them glory hunters is unfair. It would be the case in Sweden or Swaziland.
5) In London, I met Irish people with regularity and I'll say that they sure know their football. Liam Brady is still the greatest player I ever watched regularly and I cite Pat Jennings as the ultimate professional. Almost all could talk without bias on any football matter and that applies to whichever side of the border they came from.
I'd like to finish on that point. I've never had a bad conversation with any Irishman in England about the sport. Now back to watching Dundalk in the Europa League.
Robert WalkerSeptember 30, 2016 at 10:50 am
I am a mature Scottish person guy that has worked in several European Countries, I come from a mixed background and I was always proud of my Irish ancestry. From 2010 to late last year I lived and worked in Ireland and seen at first hand the level of support some Irish people have for English football teams - some of the teams I see being supported shock me, then some of them don't surprise, as other posters have indicated they are mostly glory hunters. I was always aware of the support for Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal. However for Irish people to support clubs like Chelsea, West Ham or Millwall surprises me. Why ? Go to one of their games at their manor and you will see and hear how welcome the Irish are - in a very similar way to the way they would be welcomed at Ibrox (home of Glasgow Rangers). The author of this story is living in the past and has clearly not done any groundwork. On a personal level I for the life of me can not understand why all Irish Football supporters do not just support Glasgow Celtic - which other country goes to world cups or Euro championships with football jerseys from a club that is not even in their country, tons of Celtic jerseys follow Ireland - I know there are UTD, Liverpool etc as well - but not on display when the game is in process. Do you for one moment think you will see an Irish tricolour flying at Stamford Bridge ??? I know Celtic are supported widely and regarded as a majority of football fans second team but if everybody that wanted to support a UK team supported Celtic they would get nearer the level of income Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool get.
RyanSeptember 30, 2016 at 7:15 pm
Sorry, to add to the above comment, the picture I was referring to was Evertonians in Switzerland, not Lille, although there were several tricolors visible in Lille too.
Had the pictures been taken thirty years ago there would well have been more flags, but nowadays instead of Irish or English, most Evertonians simply refer to themselves as Scouse.
Also, it's hard to believe Chelsea are above Sunderland, an Irish-owned club, with, probably more Irish players in Premier League history than any other side.
I'll add my list as,
1/Arsenal
2/Everton
3/Birmingham City
4/Manchester United
5/Aston Villa
6/Sunderland
7/QPR
8/Fulham
9/Tottenham Hotspur
10/Leeds United
Steven ClareOctober 2, 2016 at 9:05 pm
"Do you for one moment think you will see an Irish tricolour flying at Stamford Bridge ???"
Yes. I saw one on my last visit. Proudly waved by the Ennis Blues. You're just making things up, aren't you?
Robert WalkerOctober 3, 2016 at 3:40 pm
No, I am not making things up. I am not some idiotic little bigot trying to mix things up, all I am stating is 100% accuracy.
I have also seen Irish tricolours very briefly flying at Stamford Bridge, and I emphasise very briefly - as they are torn down immediately. When I said flying at Stamford Bridge I actually meant in an official manner from top of the stands - just like it does every day of the week, game on or not, at Celtic Park Glasgow.
Angus WalkerJanuary 16, 2017 at 3:13 pm
I don't know, or really care, who the most "Irish" teams in England are. I always wonder why more Irish people don't support their own teams instead of glory hunting for English clubs. If they did they'd maybe have more Dundalk's, so to speak.
John Flynn states that Chelsea can't be included because some of their fans like Linfield and Rangers. He calls Linfield an anti-Irish club, even though they are actually a club who play in Ireland! Oh wait a minute, maybe Linfield don't come from the right cultural or religious background to qualify as "pure" Irish in some peoples narrow definition of Irishness.
He also states that Rangers are a right wing club but this is not borne out by any evidence. The truth is that most Rangers fans, like myself, are traditionally more likely to vote Labour. I have never voted for any right wing party in over 30 years of voting.