English man found dead in west Cork town

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following the suspicious death of an English national in west Cork.

According to The Irish Examiner, gardaí are treating the death of the English national as “suspicious” pending the outcome of a technical examination and post-mortem later today.

His body was found around 9am this morning by the man’s partner in the living room area of the house that they were renting at High Street.

The man aged in his 40s had a number of injuries but gardaí have not discounted the possibility that he may have fallen and are hoping the post-mortem will establish exactly how he died.

A preliminary examination of the scene revealed no sign of forced entry even though there was some disarray in the house.

The man, who has been living in West Cork for many years, has only been living in the rented, two-storey, terraced house for a number of months.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “The scene has been preserved for technical examination and the state pathologist has been notified.

“The post-mortem will determine the direction of the investigation.”