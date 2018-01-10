London
8°
light rain
humidity: 87%
wind: 5m/s WSW
H 8 • L 8
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Englishman alleges Irish judge called him ‘English scum’ in court

January 10, 2018 By  Ryan Price
A judge’s gavel. (Picture: Getty Images)

AN ENGLISHMAN living in Kerry, who appeared in court on charges of possession of drugs for sale, is alleging that the judge called him “English scum”.

The allegation arose from the remand hearing of English national Paul Harrison at Killarney District Court on October 18th, 2016.

According to the Irish Examiner, an inquiry is now being conducted into the allegation against District Judge James O’ Connor, after Mr Harrison, who lives in Killarney, wrote to the Chief Justice to complain.

More News:

It is understood that Judge O’ Connor strongly denies the allegation.

Mr Harrison also requested the production of an audio recording of the day’s proceedings. However, the digital audio recording (DAR) was not operating on the day.

The recording is made at the discretion of the sitting judge, and sources familiar with the district court in Kerry say Judge O’ Connor instructs the use of the DAR system on an infrequent basis.

Paul Harrison. (Picture: Irish Examiner)

Chief Justice at the time Susan Denham refused to deal with any complaints in relation to members of the judiciary, and her office passed on the complaint to the President of the District Court, Judge Rosemary Horgan. A spokesman for the Court Service confirmed Judge Horgan is inquiring into the matter.

The complaint to the chief justice by Mr Harrison is dated July 4, 2016. The delay in the president’s inquiry is due to attempts to retrieve some record of the proceedings.

Following his appearance before Judge O’ Connor, Mr Harrison was subsequently prosecuted at Tralee Circuit Court, where he received a three-year suspended term.

The Court Service has confirmed that Judge O’ Connor is ill and is not available for court sittings for the foreseeable future. He maintains the right to reply with regard to the allegations.

courtEnglishfeaturedIrelandkerry

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
Hertfordshire police crack down on ‘dangerous’ Irish game of road bowling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post