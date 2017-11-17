Englishman writes touching letter thanking Irish people for their help after brain injury in Dublin

AN Englishman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in Dublin two months ago has written a heartwarming letter of thanks to the Irish people.

The man, whose name is Mark, was over in Dublin from Lancashire for a visit with his partner when tragedy struck on September 11.

In the early hours of the Monday morning, he became disoriented on Leeson Street shortly after leaving a restaurant.

I received a lovely letter from Mark in Lancashire who asked me to thank people of Dublin, esp the Emergency Services, who helped him after he suffered a brain injury on 11th September. He is very grateful all in Dublin who were so friendly and thoughtful to him and his partner. pic.twitter.com/MAxoKf7Z88 — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) November 16, 2017

He eventually collapsed due to a sudden traumatic brain injury.

But thanks to the help of both an unknown passer-by and the emergency services, Mark was rushed to hospital and survived the incident.

He has now reached out to the Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál MacDonncha to thank everyone who came to his aid in the Irish capital.

The Mayor shared the letter on Twitter yesterday – as Mark was keen to let the ambulance service, his hotel, St James’ Hospital and Beaumont Hospital know how thankful he is.

Thanks to Mark for writing this letter and to @LordMayorDublin for sharing. A fire engine from C Watch in Donnybrook responded alongside our Rathfarnham based ambulance. Great to hear that things are going well. https://t.co/yfYIu8PTzb — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 16, 2017

It was also shared by the Dublin Fire Brigade who explained that emergency services from Donnybrook and Rathfarnham tended to Mark on the day he fell ill.

“Great to hear things are going well,” they said.

Grateful Mark wrote that Dubliners were the most “friendly and thoughtful” people he’d met in his life in his touching letter, which you can view below:

“Dear Mr MacDonnacha,

Having visited Dublin over the weekend of 9th, 10th of September 2017 I unfortunately suffered a brain injury due to a collapse on Leeson St in the early hours of Monday 11th September, I had become disorientated and left my partner alone in a restaurant only to be traced in hospital on the Monday morning.

We have contacted the Ambulance Service and also put the incident on Facebook in the hope of thanking the person who made the phone call to the ambulance but at present, no joy.

I would like to thank everyone in Dublin who attended to me and helped my partner in the awful days after the accident, the Ambulance Service, St James Hospital and Beaumont Hospital where I had the operation for a bleed in my brain, the Central Hotel in Talbot St who, free of charge let my partner stay for a night.

I cannot explain how grateful I am to the people of Dublin who have been the most friendly and thoughtful people I have ever met and you must be so proud to be mayor of such a wonderful city.I would be the most grateful if you could pass on my application to the people of Dublin in any way you can.

Yours thankfully, Mark”.