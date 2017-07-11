London
Entertaining weekend of Country and Irish music in store at the McKeefry Irish Music Festival

July 11, 2017 By  Irish Post
Fhiona Ennis and Thomas Maguire

Brought to you by McKeefry Irish Music Festival

AS THE summer ends and autumn approaches why not build up your energy and entertainment levels by joining James and Tina McKeefry at Sand Bay Holiday Village near to Weston-super-Mare for a weekend of over 20 hours of entertainment and excellent company.

James, Tina and their daughter Ursula will be on hand throughout the weekend of September 8-11 to personally ensure you have a weekend to remember at the McKeefry Irish Music Festival.

John McNicholl

Topping the bill on Friday night to open the festival will be an amazing double bill with Donegal’s finest Mary B and Paul Gallagher and the legendary John McNicholl.

Mary B and Paul Gallagher; husband and wife, hail from the picturesque town of Ardara.

John Mc Nicholl needs absolutely no introduction as he is one of the premier faces of Irish Country dance music.

The Indians

On Saturday night the amazing Indians and Stephen Smyth will take to the stage.

A Co. Down man with a brilliant voice and a multi instrumentalist, Stephen was of course a member of the Indians as well as having played with Philomena Begley and Dominic Kirwan before fronting his own band.

Sunday evening features another husband and wife duo, Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis, from Fermanagh and Wexford respectfully.

Bringing the weekend to a close will be the one and only Shawn Cuddy.

Saturday afternoon always attracts a huge dancing audience and Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis and Mary B and Paul Gallagher will provide the perfect music for dancing.

TR Dallas

Sunday afternoon starts with Co. Westmeath musician TR Dallas with Joe King on keyboards and then everyone’s Mayo favourite, Frank McCaffrey.

James, Tina and Ursula are confident that whatever the time of day or night you will only see the finest of Irish professional performers on stage.

Sand Bay has had many of their chalets completely refurbished and numerous new chalets added to the Holiday Village, so do talk to Tina about any special accommodation requirements.

Three nights’ dinner, bed and breakfast and all entertainment is brilliant value at £220 per person. For details call James or Tina on 01827 64696 or email at mimf96@hotmail.com.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

