Sport  |  Eoghan Clifford claims bronze for Ireland's second Paralympic medal

Eoghan Clifford claims bronze for Ireland’s second Paralympic medal

September 10, 2016 By  Gerard Donaghy

Eoghan Clifford took bronze in the C3 Individual Pursuit [Image: Getty]
Eoghan Clifford took bronze in the C3 3,000m Individual Pursuit [Image: Getty]
EOGHAN CLIFFORD claimed Ireland’s second medal at the Paralympics in Rio with a bronze in the C3 3,000m Individual Pursuit.

His success came after Jason Smyth had earlier won his third consecutive Men’s T13 100m Paralympic gold medal on the second day of the Games.

Clifford had earlier finished fourth in the qualifier to progress to the final to compete for bronze, where he was up against Canadian Michael Sametz.

Despite recording a slower time in the bronze medal race than he had in qualifying, the 35-year-old NUIG lecturer from Galway still bested the Canadian by +1.389 to seal a podium finish.

Australia’s David Nicholas and David Berenyi of the USA took gold and silver respectively.

In the C2 event, Ireland’s Colin Lynch just missed out on a place in the final, finishing fifth in qualifying,

Nicole Turner narrowly missed out on a place on the podium [Image: inpho.ie]
Nicole Turner narrowly missed out on a place on the podium [Image: inpho.ie]
Elsewhere, an excellent personal best performance of 37.31 from Nicole Turner saw her fall just short of a place on the podium in the S6 Women’s 50m Butterfly.

The 14-year-old from Co. Laois, who was the fourth fastest qualifier for the final, was just half a second behind Australia’s Tiffany Thomas Kane, who took bronze.

Ellie Robinson of Great Britain took gold and Oksana Khrul of Ukraine took silver.

Gerard Donaghy
