IRELAND’S Euro 2016 star Jeff Hendrick has finally sealed his dream move to the Premier League after completing a medical at Burnley on deadline day.
The 24-year-old proved he can cut it on the big stage with a string of fine performances for the Republic of Ireland in France during the summer.
His showings were noted by a number of Premier League clubs, with Hull and Crystal Palace having shown interest, but the Clarets have beaten them to his signature in a club record deal.
Ireland boss Martin O’Neill gave Hendrick permission to leave the squad ahead of Wednesday’s friendly with Oman in order to fly to England to complete the medical.
The deal agreed with Derby County is ‘undisclosed’ but thought to be in the region of £10million, which would make Hendrick the fifth most expensive Irishman in Premier League transfer history.
Read more on the club-record deal to bring Jeff Hendrick to Turf Moor from @dcfcofficial. #WelcomeJeff: https://t.co/12PNMTIwzI
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 31, 2016
