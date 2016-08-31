London
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Sport  |  Euro 2016 hero Jeff Hendrick completes dream Premier League move on deadline day

Euro 2016 hero Jeff Hendrick completes dream Premier League move on deadline day

August 31, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

UEFA European Championship 2016 Qualifying Round, Estadio do Algarve, Faro, Portugal 4/9/2015 Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland Ireland's Jeff Hendrick Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Jeff Hendrick had been playing for Derby in the Championship [©INPHO/Donall Farmer]
IRELAND’S Euro 2016 star Jeff Hendrick has finally sealed his dream move to the Premier League after completing a medical at Burnley on deadline day.

The 24-year-old proved he can cut it on the big stage with a string of fine performances for the Republic of Ireland in France during the summer.

His showings were noted by a number of Premier League clubs, with Hull and Crystal Palace having shown interest, but the Clarets have beaten them to his signature in a club record deal.

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill gave Hendrick permission to leave the squad ahead of Wednesday’s friendly with Oman in order to fly to England to complete the medical.

The deal agreed with Derby County is ‘undisclosed’ but thought to be in the region of £10million, which would make Hendrick the fifth most expensive Irishman in Premier League transfer history.



