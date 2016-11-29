London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Everyone fell in love with this London-based Irish nurse on TV show First Dates – here’s why…

Everyone fell in love with this London-based Irish nurse on TV show First Dates – here’s why…

November 29, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Irish neonatal nurse Becca won viewers over on last night's First Dates. (Picture: Channel 4)
Irish neonatal nurse Becca won viewers over on last night’s First Dates. (Picture: Channel 4)

A GALWAY nurse living in London was the apple of viewers’ eyes last night, as she won over audience and her date on Channel 4 show First Dates. 

Becca, 27 and a computer science graduate and and neonatal nurse originally from Co. Galway, was on the popular dating programme in the hopes of finding love.

“I haven’t had a boyfriend in four years,” she joked. “That part of me is covered in dust.”

While Becca may have laughed off her single status, others took to Twitter to say how much they loved the Irish woman.

With interests in science, anatomy, physiology and documentaries, Becca was matched with tech salesman John, 24, from Kent.

While the two bonded over a shared love of documentary maker David Attenborough, things hit a somewhat bum-note when date John admitted the depths of his appreciation for footballer David Beckham.

However, they reigned it back as they laughed over Becca’s inability to taste or smell anything after damaging her olfactory nerve in a fall at a pool party.

Both Becca and John managed to get past the David Beckham incident and resolved to go for a drink after the show ended.

You can watch Becca and John’s date here and take a look below for how the Irish nurse had viewers falling at her feet…

 

 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Pauric Kerrigan MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

(Source: ChristyMoore.com)

Recommended for you:
‘Jaysus…I hate politicians’ Christy Moore at his finest as he speaks his mind on politics for a delighted Carlow crowd

2 comments on “Everyone fell in love with this London-based Irish nurse on TV show First Dates – here’s why…”

  1. Becca
    November 29, 2016 at 6:33 pm
    Reply

    Hi Erica, thank you so much for this lovely post. Very kind. Such a positive response from the episode so I am delighted. Thank you again xx

    Likes(1)Dislikes(0)
  2. tim spence
    December 25, 2016 at 11:02 pm
    Reply

    So did you met again?

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post