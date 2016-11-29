Everyone fell in love with this London-based Irish nurse on TV show First Dates – here’s why…

A GALWAY nurse living in London was the apple of viewers’ eyes last night, as she won over audience and her date on Channel 4 show First Dates.

Becca, 27 and a computer science graduate and and neonatal nurse originally from Co. Galway, was on the popular dating programme in the hopes of finding love.

“I haven’t had a boyfriend in four years,” she joked. “That part of me is covered in dust.”

While Becca may have laughed off her single status, others took to Twitter to say how much they loved the Irish woman.

With interests in science, anatomy, physiology and documentaries, Becca was matched with tech salesman John, 24, from Kent.

While the two bonded over a shared love of documentary maker David Attenborough, things hit a somewhat bum-note when date John admitted the depths of his appreciation for footballer David Beckham.

However, they reigned it back as they laughed over Becca’s inability to taste or smell anything after damaging her olfactory nerve in a fall at a pool party.

Becca and John are ON for date no.2. We could be wrong, but sounds like drinks will be involved. 🍷🎉🍹💖 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/wgwRYkBbjv — First Dates (@FirstDates) November 28, 2016

Both Becca and John managed to get past the David Beckham incident and resolved to go for a drink after the show ended.

You can watch Becca and John’s date here and take a look below for how the Irish nurse had viewers falling at her feet…

For all the UK viewers of #firstdates ALL us Irish are like #Becca beautiful intelligent and compassionate #firstdates — Urlofcork (@urlofcork) November 28, 2016

If I could have that Irish bird off first dates for Christmas that would be grand #firstdates — danny_boy (@jag_skills) November 28, 2016

Who's this Irish girl 😳😳 #Firstdates — jack cawley (@jackcawley34) November 28, 2016

Irish seems canny. Slow start from the fella. #firstdates — Simon (@britwiz) November 28, 2016

This Irish girl is nice. 👌🏻 #FirstDates — James Gunn (@The_Gunn_Man) November 28, 2016

Irish birds are sound #FirstDates — Sion (@ketcutkid) November 28, 2016

Irish worldie on first dates. Wow — Coggy (@GeorgeHeron4) November 28, 2016

Wish I had the Irish girls arms 💪🏽 #firstdates — ☄Ash Green☄ (@ashlienicolee) November 28, 2016

#firstdates "I would suck off David Beckham" – says guy on first date with gorgeous Irish girl …. & goodnight. — Chris.Tobin (@christobinsings) November 28, 2016

Rule Number 1 on a date. Don't say that you'd suck off David Beckham #firstdates — Steve McKenna (@SteveMcKenna_) November 28, 2016