Everyone fell in love with this London-based Irish nurse on TV show First Dates – here’s why…

A GALWAY nurse living in London was the apple of viewers’ eyes last night, as she won over audience and her date on Channel 4 show First Dates.
Becca, 27 and a computer science graduate and and neonatal nurse originally from Co. Galway, was on the popular dating programme in the hopes of finding love.
“I haven’t had a boyfriend in four years,” she joked. “That part of me is covered in dust.”
While Becca may have laughed off her single status, others took to Twitter to say how much they loved the Irish woman.
With interests in science, anatomy, physiology and documentaries, Becca was matched with tech salesman John, 24, from Kent.
While the two bonded over a shared love of documentary maker David Attenborough, things hit a somewhat bum-note when date John admitted the depths of his appreciation for footballer David Beckham.
However, they reigned it back as they laughed over Becca’s inability to taste or smell anything after damaging her olfactory nerve in a fall at a pool party.
Both Becca and John managed to get past the David Beckham incident and resolved to go for a drink after the show ended.
Both Becca and John managed to get past the David Beckham incident and resolved to go for a drink after the show ended.
