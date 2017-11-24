Former X-Factor star Olly Murs live tweets Oxford Circus incident as ‘gunshots’ heard

BRITISH popstar Olly Murs has taken to Twitter to report that he has heard “gunshots” in a Selfridges store on Oxford Street, as British Transport Police respond to an incident near Oxford Circus.

“Fuck everyone get out of Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside,” Murs tweeted at 5pm.

He followed up the post with two further tweets describing the pandemonium on scene.

He said: “Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office… but people screaming and running towards exits!”

A few minutes later the 33-year-old said he was evacuating the store, adding: “F**k, my heart is pounding”.

British Transport Police are advising anyone nearby to avoid the Oxford Circus/Bond Street area with the two stations remaining closed.

The Metropolitan Police have said: “If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing. More info when we can.”

The Met later added that they were called at around 4:40pm to reports of “shots” being fired on Oxford Street and in Oxford Circus station.

