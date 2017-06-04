Everything we know about the terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market so far

SEVEN people are dead and dozens injured following terror attacks in London on Saturday night.

A van struck pedestrians on London Bridge, before continuing to the popular Borough Market area, where three occupants left the vehicle and began stabbing people.

Armed officers shot and killed the three suspects.

Seven dead, dozens injured

Seven people are so far confirmed dead in the attack, while the London Ambulance Service said they have taken 48 patients to hospitals across the capital and treated others at the scene.

In a statement this morning, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “It has now been confirmed, sadly, that seven members of the public have died. My current information is that 48 people have been injured.”

The Commissioner added that while the immediate threat has been neutralised, investigations were continuing to ensure there were no further suspects posing an immediate threat.

She said: “Of course it’s a very complex and confused scene, and a confused series of events, so it’s important that we first of all make sure that there is no one else outstanding.

“We don’t believe there is but we must make absolutely certain.”

The attack

Police received reports at 10.08pm on Saturday evening that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge, before continuing on to Borough Market.

The popular area has numerous bars and restaurants and would have been incredibly busy on a Saturday night.

The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge.

He received serious but not life-threatening injuries, however seven people have now been confirmed dead and 48 were taken to hospital for treatment.

Armed officers confronted three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market by the police within eight minutes of the first call.

Some bars were put into lock-down and patrons ordered to lie on the ground as officers checked there were no attackers inside the buildings.

The three suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes.

Following a Cobra meeting this morning, Prime Minister Theresa may said: “The police have established that there were fake and were worn only to spread panic and fear.”

Irish Embassy response

The Irish Embassy on London are monitoring the situation and have asked anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens to contact Dublin on 00353 1 408 2000 or the Embassy on 0044 207 235 2171.

Foreign Affairs minister Charlie Flanagan said: “For the second time in two weeks, the ordinary people of the UK have been subjected to cowardly and barbaric attacks.

“Ireland stands with the UK and condemns these attacks utterly.”

President Michael D Higgins meanwhile has tweeted: “To our neighbours in the United Kingdom I send the sympathy and support of the Irish people, and in particular the heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who have lost their lives, and our thoughts and wishes for such recovery as is possible to the injured and their families.”

Minister @CharlieFlanagan condemns last night’s terrorist attack in London pic.twitter.com/7YFMtec0j6 — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) June 4, 2017

Terrible news about the attacks in London. My thoughts are with the victims Our Embassy @IrelandEmbGB is monitoring the situation. — Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) June 4, 2017

Station closures and travel

London Bridge Tube and mainline stations are expected to remain closed all day. Nearby Borough Tube station is also currently closed.

“We believe that this incident in under control,” said Commissoner Dick this morning. “However a large cordon remains in the are around London bridge and Borough Market and there are many officers on scene as we need still to carry out a thorough search of the area to ensure that everyone has been accounted for and to make the whole area safe.”

Emergency numbers

Anyone concerned about relatives who may have been in the area should contact the police Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233 or 020 7158 0197.

The Met have asked anybody who has images or film of the incident to pass those to police by uploading it at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.