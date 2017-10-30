Everything you need to know about the Irish brothers set to win this year’s X Factor

BROTHERS Sean and Conor were regular schoolboys in Co. Wicklow just months ago, not realising their secret talent for singing would be exposed on an international platform in a matter of weeks.

For those of you who haven’t yet heard of the singing brothers, the 15-year-old and 18-year-old siblings have made a serious splash on British reality show and singing competition, The X Factor.

The two teenagers have made it to the live shows stage of the competition, with many spectators and fans even comparing them to previous Irish contestants on the show, Jedward. The Wicklow brothers even bumped into the Jedward singers and said the fellow Irish musicians had nothing but nice words to say to them according to the Sunday World.

“We met them at the airport on the way over, ” said one half of the duo, 18-year-old Sean.

15-year-old Conor told of how the Jedward singers advised he and his brother to just embrace the experience.

“They were very supportive of us… “They know what The X Factor journey is like, and gave us a few tips. They just said it’s tough but enjoy every moment.”

The Price brothers made a stellar appearance on Saturday’s live show, singing London Grammar’s Strong with Sean complimenting the song with his electric guitar skills.

The pair, who previously played music on the streets of Dublin and made money by busking to crowds, are currently being mentored by music mogul Simon Cowell on the show.

The boys entered the show by originally auditioning in the UK singing Along the Watchtower and brought a youthful energy that wowed all four judges, with Louis Walsh, Alesha Dixon, Nicole Scherzinger and indeed Simon declaring the performance “one of the best auditions we’ve had”.

The Wicklow residents then went on to impress at Bootcamp, not before almost making a critical mistake in choosing the wrong song, a blunder they quickly fixed by giving an incredible version of Ed Sheeran’s Sing.

The combination of Sean’s rapping ability and smooth guitar skills mixed with Conor’s soft vocals had the crowd shouting and cheering in applause.

The young musicians’ journey to the live shows were clearly paved when they sang Pink’s What About Us for Simon and former judge Cheryl at the judge’s houses stage of the competition.

The pair has earned quite a following on social media, with Irish soccer player Jeff Hendrick and a Mexican fan club singing their praises and asking viewers to vote.

Everybody get behind these young Irish lads chasing their dream. Please vote for them @sean_conorprice 🍀🍀🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hr3ymYzORI — Jeff Hendrick (@JeffHendrick92) October 29, 2017

I’m downloading the #XFactor app to try to vote for @sean_conorprice ❤

They are the winners — Sean & Conor México (@SeanConorMx) October 27, 2017

For more appearances of the singing duo, make sure to tune into ITV on Saturdays at 8:20 pm.