‘Everything stays the same… it bored me’ – Rory Cowan speaks candidly over ‘Mrs Brown’ Christmas specials

RORY COWAN has spoken candidly over his boredom with the repetitive format of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The actor spoke to Brenda Donohue on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One yesterday.

Cowan, who is currently starring as a Dame Polly in the Olympia Theatre’s Christmas pantomime Polly and the Beanstalk said: “I didn’t look at the Christmas one or the New Year’s one… I had no interest in it… I wasn’t curious at all.

“I don’t care, it’s nothing to do with me anymore,” he said. “I’m passed it, I’m gone, I’m doing something else.”

Although he watch the Christmas and New Years’ specials, Cowan said he could still guarantee what happened.

“Things did become the same, I didn’t see the shows but I can guarantee you I know what was in them.

“There was a spinning Christmas tree, Cathy was having trouble with a boyfriend, Dermot and Buster were coming in in costumes, and they were probably still saying to Winnie ‘I wonder if Jacko will be out of hospital this year,’ and Agnes Brown was probably fighting with her.

“These things are just there every single year, and it bored me,” Cowan said.

“Once it became a format on the BBC, you couldn’t move out of that format, everything had to stay the same.

“We were touring the same venues in the same order in the UK every second year and then going to Australia every second year and that became a bore to me, I didn’t like it.

“I really got very, very bored with it.”

Cowan, who said he has no intention of returning to the role, did add that the show had been “great fun” to be a part and added that O’Carroll was a great and generous employer.