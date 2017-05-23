London
Hermitage Green
Everything we know about the Manchester Arena terror attack so far

May 23, 2017 By  Siobhan Breatnach
An ambulance arrives as police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, near the Manchester Arena. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

22 people are dead, 59 have been injured

A total of 22 people have died. A further 59 have been injured.

The victims are being treated at eight hospitals across the city.

“This is the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we hoped we would never see,” Greater Manchester Police said.

A man is stretchered out of Manchester Arena (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 who are injured and their loved ones.

“We continue to do all we can to support them.:

An emergency number has been established for anyone who is concerned their loved ones may not have returned home – 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

Ariana Grande concert attendees Karen Moore and her daughter Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last nights explosion at Manchester Arena  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

‘No Irish citizens affected at this time’ – DFA

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan, has expressed his shock at last night’s explosion in Manchester.

“I am shocked and horrified by the large loss of life in Manchester last night and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the UK especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester,” he said,

“The Consular Section of my Department, in conjunction with our Embassy in London is monitoring the situation and we are not at this time aware of any Irish citizens affected.”

The Irish Embassy in London has opened a line for those concerned about Irish people in the city – 0207 235 2171 or 00353 408 2000.

Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

Reports of an explosion 

At 10.33pm on Monday, May 22, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena where an Ariana Grande concert was ending.

More than 240 calls came in.

More than 400 officers have been involved in the operation during the night.

Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

A terror incident carried out by one man

Police are treating the incident as a terrorist incident. They believe the attack was carried out by one man. They are now trying to establish if he was acting alone or as part of a network.

The attacker died at the scene.

Police believe he was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity.

Police are working with National counter Terrorist Policing Network and British Intelligence services to establish more details about the man who carried out the attack.

A police officer guards the scene near Manchester Arena (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The area around Manchester Arena remains cordoned off

A large cordon remains in place around Manchester Arena and Victoria Train Station, which will be in place for some time.

The station remains closed as a forensic search is underway.

“Terrorists attempt to disrupt out lives and create district and fear in communities.

“We have a long history in Greater Manchester of communities standing together during difficult times,” Greater Manchester Police said.

“In the coming days we will work closely with community leaders to address any issues. It is important to remain vigilant, but also to go about our daily lives.”

People are being asked to report any suspicious activity to 0800 789321.

Siobhan Breatnach
ABOUT 

Siobhán Breatnach is the Editor-in-Chief of The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @SBreatnach

