Ex-Coronation Street star sentenced after admitting sexual assault against two women

FORMER Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has been sentenced to a community order and curfew after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two women at a Manchester music venue.

The 34-year-old actor, who left the ITV soap in the wake of the allegations, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Judge Hadfield handed Langley a 12 month community order, with 40 days of rehabilitation activity as part of the order and was made the subject of a 12-week electronically monitored curfew.

Langley was also told he must sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and ordered to pay his two victims £250 each.

Previously, he admitted grabbing a woman by the crotch and touched a second victim on her “boobs and bum,” a court heard according to Manchester Evening News.

Langley, 34, was drunk and in the Band on the Wall music venue in Manchester in the early hours of October 1 when he touched the two women, Manchester Magistrates’ Court was told.

The actor who left the soap in October after playing Todd Grimshaw for more than a decade stood in the dock and pleaded guilty.

He also sexually touched two other women on the same night, but was not charged with offences concerning those women, prosecutor Karen Saffman told the court.

During the hearing, District Judge Mark Hadfield told Langley:“On that evening your conduct was quite disgraceful, indeed degrading.

“On a number of occasions you sexually assaulted females whilst being on licensed premises.”

The judge added the fact Langley was intoxicated was not mitigation but ‘an aggravating feature of the case.’

In a statement following the sentencing Langley said: “I sincerely apologise to the people involved and affected by my disgraceful behaviour on the evening of 30th September.

“I have absolutely no memory of what happened because of excessive alcohol consumption and it was for this reason that I behaved completely out of character.

“However, I take full responsibility for my actions that night.

“Since this incident I have been dealing with, and confronting some personal issues that I have never addressed, and I am also getting help for an alcohol problem, so that this does not ever happen again.”