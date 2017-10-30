The most expensive house for sale in Dublin has been revealed

IN THE CURRENT HOUSING crisis in Ireland’s capital at the moment, it’s always nice to dream.

DUBLIN’S most expensive house has been found in the Southside of the county, in Killiney, retailing at a pretty penny – or a few pennies to be precise as this mansion will set you back a cool €9 million.

On Daft.ie, the mansion boasts 1.57 ha / 3.9 ac with its own swimming pool, stables, and a separate gate lodge.

The outside of the house itself has formal gardens to both the side and to the rear and of course, with a house of this size, electric gates.

Even just from glancing at this picture of one of the gardens, it looks like something out of a televised Jane Austen novel. We can only imagine the beautiful flowers and fauna growing in this magic space…

The pool and pool house area are so pretty they hardly look like they’re a part of an Irish house, more like a villa in Spain or Portugal! This part of the house is complemented by a sauna, shower and changing room.

The foyer of the house is definitely one of the most scenic rooms, boasting high ceilings and swirling wooden pillars.

The house itself holds seven bedrooms, and a sneak peek into just two of the bedrooms shows just how much space is in a house of this colossal size.

Need more of a nosy into this gorgeous gaff? Make sure to have a snoop at the video below.