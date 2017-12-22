Explosion at house in Leeds sends roof flying into road and two men injured

TWO men have been hurt in an explosion which left the roof of a house obliterated in Leeds.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm this afternoon on Silk Mill Drive in Tinshall, Leeds and destroyed the property’s first floor and roof.

Emergency services including fire engines attended the scene and an air ambulance was spotted arriving nearby.

Two men injured in the blast have been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known but West Yorkshire Police confirmed it was “not a terrorism related incident”.

They said: “At 2.51pm today, police received reports of an explosion at a property in Silk Mill Drive, Leeds.

“Emergency services attended and remain at the scene.

All we know so far about the explosion which injured two men and obliterated part of a house #Horsforth #Leeds #WestYorkshire https://t.co/eigj8QgTVM — LeedsLive News (@leedslivenews) December 22, 2017

“Two men have been taken to hospital where they are being treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“Road closures are in place and a neighbouring property has been evacuated due to structural damage. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Local resident David Hiley said he heard a “big bang” and thought an aircraft had crashed at the time of the explosion.

“I thought a plane had come down; my next-door neighbour ran out and she thought the same as me,” he told Leeds Live.

Neighbour Carole Webster said: “It was a massive explosion; it lasted a few seconds. It was horrendous.”

Gas engineer Allen Hart, 43, said: “It was like a war zone. It was so shocking”.

He added: “I heard a really loud bang. The tiles from the roof had blown up in the air and had come down and stuck into the grass.

“All the roof was in the road, when the fire brigade came they had to drive over it.”