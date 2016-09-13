Facebook falls in love with Northern Irish singer Donna Taggert’s gorgeous rendition of Jealous of the Angels as it racks up 26million hits

NORTHERN Irish singer Donna Taggert has topped the charts with her beautiful rendition of Jealous of the Angels.

The Co. Tyrone mum-of-two has topped the Easy Listening charts in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Ireland and Britain.

Ms Taggart started singing aged 22 when a friend asked her to sing for a funeral, and she has been singing and recording music.

Her first album, Celtic Lady Vol. 1 was released in 2011 and received playback on BBC Northern Ireland.

Her third album is to be released later this year.

To date, the video for Jealous of the Angels has been viewed 26 million times on Facebook and been shared over 700,000 times.

The song was penned by American singer-songwriter Jenn Bostic after the death of her father.

Jealous of the Angels was also No 43 in the US Top Downloaded Tracks Chart on iTunes, alongside huge singers such as Adele, Britney Spears and Beyoncé.

As well as the song, Ms Taggart’s 2013 album Celtic Lady Vol. 2 entered the US Billboard World Music Catalogue Chart last week at No 3.

You can see more from Donna Taggert here.

Watch the video for the singer’s hit song here…

Donna Taggart – Jealous Of The AngelsHi everyone, I have been completely overwhelmed by the response to this post. Thousands of you have sent personal messages over the past few weeks and I am truly humbled by the response. Jealous Of The Angels was written by the amazing Jenn Bostic. Many of you have been asking where you can get this song and other music I’ve recorded. Available on iTunes:

https://itun.es/gb/C069Z?i=871872962 CDs go to www.donnataggart.com/storeus.php for details. More videos available on my YouTube Channel Take care, Donna Posted by Donna Taggart Music on Tuesday, 9 August 2016