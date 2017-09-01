London
Family devastated following death of ‘wonderful’ Irishman in swimming accident in Holland

September 1, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Alan Lucid, 28 and originally from Kerry, died after a swimming accident in Holland. (Picture: Maps)

THE family of the young Irishman who died in a swimming accident in Holland are ‘devastated’, a relative has said. 

The young man, named as 28-year-old Alan Lucid from Ballyheigue in north Co. Kerry, died in the early hours of Thursday morning, August 31.

Mr Luicd, who was completing a PHD in molecular biology, was attending an international science conference in Holland at the time of his death.

Local media reported that Mr Lucid was at a hotel near the seafront in Egmond aan Zee, a popular area for tourists on the norther coast.

The group had gone for a swim in the sea around 3am on August 31, but when they got out of the water they noticed the Irishman had not joined them.

Emergency services attended and recovered the man who was taken to an emergency services station nearby for further assistance, however he was later pronounced dead.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Mr Lucid’s cousin Fianna Fáil Councillor John Lucid said: “People are devastated, really, and the family are grief-stricken. It’s a terrible tragedy, and it’s fallen on them, it’s just one of those things that you don’t expect.

“It’s hard to come to terms with really, being honest. He was very high achiever always and a great lad, a wonderful young fellow,” Mr Lucid added.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

