Family of ‘Ireland’s best beatboxer’ make urgent appeal after he disappeared without trace

January 14, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Belfast native Michael ‘Cull’ Cullen, 33, has been missing since 2pm on Tuesday (Picture: Rory GIrvan)

THE family of a talented Irishman who went missing January 9 have issued an urgent appeal for information.

Michael ‘Cull’ Cullen, who has performed as a beatboxer across Britain and Ireland, was last seen in Belfast shortly after 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old, from the North Circular Road area of north Belfast, may have traveled south into the Republic.

More News:

Friends and family have organised local searches as well as a Facebook page titled ‘Help Find Michael Cullen’.

Rory Girvan, a close friend of ‘Cull’, said he was “optimistic” about finding Michael because he is well-known as arguably Ireland’s best beatboxer.

“This is completely out of character for him,” Rory told The Irish Post.

“The family are obviously hurting but they’re staying strong, we’re doing everything we can do give them some good news.”

Michael Cullen is described as being 5’9 of slim build with brown eyes, dark hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a green puffa jacket, a grey jumper and black trousers.

There was a possible sighting of Cullen getting on the aircoach in Belfast at 2.30pm on Tuesday, while the last known location on his iPhone was near Boucher Road in Belfast at about 2.45pm, possibly en route to Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Musgrave Police Station on 028 9065 0222 or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 622 of 09/01/2018.

