London
8°
few clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 3m/s WSW
H 9 • L 8
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Family of murdered Irish prison officer claim gardaí withheld information from investigation

January 10, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Chief Officer of Portlaoise Prison Brian Stack was shot in Dublin in March 1983. He died 18 months later. His family have claimed that a section of An Garda Síochána have withheld information from investigating officers.

THE FAMILY of a murdered Irish prison officer have claimed one section of An Garda Síochána withheld information from investigating officers. 

Brian Stack, the former Chief Officer at Portlaoise Prison was shot in Dublin in March 1983, and died 18 months later.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Stack’s son Austin Stack claims he was told ‘significant’ information has been kept on file in Garda headquarters since 1990 but is being withheld by one section of An Garda Síochána as ‘they have a duty of care to protect an informant.’

More News:

According to Mr Stack, in March 2015 the existence of the ‘significant information’ was finally acknowledged by An Garda Síochána in March last year, despite previous denials.

However, he believes the information has still not been passed on to gardaí investigating his father’s death.

A Garda Síochána spokesperson said as this is a live investigation they are unable to comment.

Mr Stack said: “My family have been quite clear with the gardaí in relation to this that they also have a duty of care to the Stack family. My father was a senior civil servant, and the State have a duty of care to him.

“From what I can understand, the investigation team has been utterly frustrated in their attempts to retrieve this information from the other section of An Garda Síochana.

“We have worked with gardaí in that 12 month period [since March 2017] to try and give them a chance.

“It’s quite difficult for us to come to the media on this – but we have tried to give the gardaí the chance to get this information, and to work with the information that they have.”

Mr Stack’s son Austin is calling on the Taoiseach to demand answers from the Garda Commissioner, and to ensure the investigation team has full access to all relevant files.

featuredIrish

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
‘This is a great relief’- Ireland reacts as wrongly-imprisoned Irishman begins his journey home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post