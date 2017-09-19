London
Knock Pilgrimages
Family of Irishman John Joseph O’Brien thank community for support and appeal for privacy

September 19, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The family of Irishman John Joseph O’Brien have thanked the community for their support but have asked for privacy at this time. (Picture: iStock)

THE FAMILY of Irishman John Joseph O’Brien have thanked the community for their support and asked for privacy at this time.

Mr O’Brien, 73 and originally from Co. Wexford, passed away at his home in Hulme in Manchester on August 9.

A previous appeal to find his next-of-kin had been issued by Manchester Bereavement Services, and an plea to attend Mr O’Brien’s funeral had also been shared amongst the Irish community.

However, Mr O’Brien’s family – who have been traced – said: “We thank the community for their help, but please respect our family’s wishes for a private funeral.”

The family have added that anyone who may wish to, can make a donation in Mr O’Brien’s name to the Manchester Salvation Army.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

