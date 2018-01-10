Family plea for missing Essex-based Irishman missing in Israel

THE FAMILY of a missing Essex-based Irishman have made an appeal to find him after he disappeared during a cycling trip in Israel.

Ollie McAfee, 29 and originally from Lisburn but living in Chelmsford, last seen on November 21 cycling on the Israel National Trail near the desert city of Mitzpe Ramon.

Mr McAfee embarked on a cycling trip through Israel at the end of October and had intended to stay for five weeks, returning at the start of December.

However, after he missed his return date his family and friends became concerned.

Posting on the their Facebook page to help find the Irishman, his friends and family said: “As time passed without contact, we became concerned that we hadn’t heard from him and started reaching out to people he had stayed with in the past and friends in Israel.”

Mr McAfee has been reported missing with both the UK Foreign Office and Israeli Police, and search and rescue teams are carrying out searches in the desert area to find him.

His family and friends said: “We know that he has not left Israel as his passport has not crossed a border, but some of his possessions including a tablet computer, his wallet and keys were found near a trail in a park in southern Israel, and further possessions, his bike, other bags, shoes and so on, were found near an apparent camp site further away.

“As of yet, Ollie and his passport have not been located, despite an extensive search by Israeli authorities and Search and Rescue teams.”

The Israeli authorities are now working with Interpol and the Foreign Office to try and locate Ollie, and there have been widespread appeals to find him.

“Please join us in praying and declaring God’s goodness over this situation, and pray that Ollie will be found safe and well, as well as expressing our thanks and gratitude to the hard and significant work put in by all the different groups in Israel,” his family and friends said.