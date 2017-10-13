Family’s appeal to bring bodies of Irish mother and son home after Dubai tower block deaths

THE IRISH family have appealed for help to bring the bodies of a mother and son home after their sudden deaths in Dubai.

Mildred Darcy, 38, and her son Kiran aged two, tragically died in Dubai at the end of September.

According to a report in Gulf News, Kiran fell from the eight floor of the Jumeirah Lake Towers in the city.

Mildred was on the street below waiting for the school bus with her teenage daughter.

When she saw her son dangling from a window, she rushed up to save him but did not reach the building in time.

Kiran accidentally fell to the street below and survived the fall but later died,

His mother also tragically died later.

Mildred and Kiran are survived by her husband Satya, a musician originally from Clonlara in Co Clare, and their teenage daughter.

Speaking about a fundraiser for the Darcy family, friend Johnny Ryan told Clare FM: “It’s hard to believe, how can something like this happen?

“A lovely, beautiful family – for this to happen is just shocking. It’s hard to understand how these things can happen but it’s all you can do to help out the family.”

Irish band the Rubberbandits have also supported the family’s appeal for help.

This is very sad. Please contribute https://t.co/DftypIdjRr — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) October 5, 2017

In a statement on the JustGiving fundraising page to repatriate Mildred and Kiran to Ireland, the Darcy family said they are ‘heartbroken.’

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to inform you of the sudden and tragic loss of Satya Darcy’s beloved wife Mildred (38) and baby son Kiran Darcy (2), who both died tragically in Dubai.

“Satya’s wonderful wife and beautiful baby son were his whole world.

“Since the devastating news of their passing in Dubai, it has been Satya’s primary focus to bring his family back home to Ireland.

“Mildred, originally from Venezuela, lived in Ireland for over ten years and always considered it to be her true home.”

The money raised will help provide assistance to cover the cost of the funerals and any other associated costs, the family said as well as helping towards flying Mildred’s family from Venezuela to Ireland, ‘so both families can be as one together to pay tribute to the lives of Mildred and baby Kiran.’