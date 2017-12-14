Family’s emotive plea for headstone for homeless Irish woman who died on Cork street

THE FAMILY of a homeless Irish woman who died in a doorway in Cork city has made an emotive plea to erect a headstone on her grave.

Kathleen O’Sullivan, a 43 year old mother-of-two died in a doorway on Anderson Quay in Cork city last week December 6.

Ms O’Sullivan, who died in the same place as her own aunt seven years previous, was the eighth homeless person to die in Ireland since August.

At the time of her death she had been unwell and known to homeless services.

Speaking to TV3 News, her niece Nikita O’Sullivan called for an end to the homelessness crisis in Ireland.

“I think this should be the last of it, there should be a big thing happening about it.

“People should be getting together to stop it, there shouldn’t be people sleeping on the streets anymore especially in the cold.

“The thought of Kathleen dying there, and for another person to die there, is just sickening.

“It just has to stop, they can’t become numbers. Not just Kathleen, other people on the streets of Cork, Dublin and everywhere.

“Something needs to be done about it before it’s too late.”

Ms O’Sullivan’s daughter-in-law Kaitlyn O’Driscoll echoed Ms O’Sullivan’s comments saying: “She’s a person she’s not a nobody, she’s a somebody.

“We want justice for her, she shouldn’t have died on the streets the way she did.

“She’s not the first, and she’s not going to be the last.”

Writing on the fundraising page, Nikita said: “I never in my life thought I would be writing this but on behalf of my beautiful and wonderful auntie Kathleen, who has become another one of Cork’s victims to die on the streets, I am doing a GoFundMe in memory of her as we need to get her a head stone.

“We never thought we would ever have to do this but all donations will be gratefully received.”

Ms O’Sullivan was laid to rest on Saturday December 9, in Cork.