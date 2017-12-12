Family’s frantic search after Irishman, 25, vanishes in Australia

A FAMILY is frantically searching for a missing Irishman after he vanished from Sydney in Australia.

Tourist Craig Lambe had just arrived in Australia last month on a working visa has vanished from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Prior to arriving in Australia, the Dubliner had just spent four-weeks in Thailand after leaving his Dublin home, bound for Sydney.

The 25-year-old arrived in Sydney two weeks ago with his friend and the pair found a place to stay in Kingsford, 7km southeast of the city, while they looked for work, according to The Australian.

According to the paper, his loved ones are now frantically searching for Craig after he failed to return to his lodgings this week.

His cousin, Karen Lambe, told The Australian that Craig had been looking for work and was on his way to the local bank when he disappeared.

“He had lost his bank card and told his friend he was going to sort things out at the bank,” Ms Lambe said.

“He’s sensible and kind. This is very out of character for him and we are all very worried.”

Mr Lambe is tall and slim with dark hair and a dark beard, Craig was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black backpack on Middle Street in Kingsford about 12.30pm Australian time on Monday, December 11.

After failing to return or pick up calls, his friend contacted his family and the Randwick police and the Irishman was registered as a missing person in Sydney on December 12.

Mr Lambe does not have access to money or a mobile phone, NSW police have said.

Police have asked the community to help locate Craig Lambe, who’s disappearance from Kingsford on Monday was “out of character.”

“Officers from Eastern Beaches Local Area Command received information about 9.30am today following concerns for the welfare of an Irish national visiting the country,” a police spokesman said.

“If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Lambe, please contact Crime Stoppers.”

Ms Lambe said Craig will have a thick Irish accent and would most likely be tanned from his recent holiday to Thailand.

“His family are all really worried about him and we are hoping he gets in touch with someone no matter what situation he is in,” she said.