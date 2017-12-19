Family’s heartache 33 years after violent murder of Irishwoman in rural Ireland

AN IRISH family have spoken publicly of their heartache for the first time after their sister was murdered 33 years ago.

Marie Tierney, a 34 year old mother of two, was reported missing by her husband on October 22 1984.

She left their house the night before at approximately 10.30pm in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate with a registration number 35-HIP, and did not return.

Before her death, she lived with her husband and children – aged 12 and 13 at the time – in Clintstown Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

Statements from a number of witnesses said the car had been abandoned in Newpark Fern, Kilkenny at approximately 11pm the night before.

A number of searches were conducted by gardaí, members of Mrs Tierney’s family and friends, but she could not be located.

Eight weeks after her disappearance, on December 21 1984 her body was discovered by a man out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny, in a ditch.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and a murder investigation commenced.

Speaking to the media for the first time since her death, Marie’s sister Breda said: “My sister Marie was violently murdered 33 years ago, and her body was found eight weeks later in a ditch.

“It was a nightmare. One day you would say she’s alive and the next day you’re distraught again, you know she’s not.”

Breda said there’s no such thing as a perfect parent, but Marie ‘was as close as you could get’ and said her sister was ‘devoted’ to her children.

Her brother John said: “I had a call from the gards in Kilkenny and they said, ‘We found her.’ I slid down the wall, I wasn’t able to take it anymore.

“What happened to her, to be thrown into a dyke and for her life to end up that way, you wouldn’t do it to an animal.”

The family said losing Marie tore the family ‘asunder’ and pleaded with anyone with information to come forward.

In November this year, gardaí launched a fresh appeal into the murder of the married mother in Kilkenny.

To date, over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded.

Gardaí said the murder investigation is still ongoing and there have been no arrests to date.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information into the death of Mrs Tierney to come forward.