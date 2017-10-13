Family’s heartbreak after deceased Irish woman lain undiscovered in flat for two years

THE FAMILY of a deceased Irish woman who lain undiscovered in her flat for two years have said they are ‘heartbroken.’

Marie Conlon, 68, was found at a flat in west Belfast on Friday 6 October, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Officers from the PSNI found Ms Conlon’s remains in her bed, where they said it was quite clear she had lain undiscovered for some time.

The last recorded sighting of Ms Conlon, officers said, was in January 2015.

In a statement issued through the PSNI, the family of Marie Conlon said: “We are shocked and heartbroken to learn about the loss of our beloved sister, Marie Conlon.

“The tragic circumstances of her death make it all the more difficult to comprehend and accept.

“Marie was very much loved by her family and will be mourned greatly. She was a very independent person.

“Numerous attempts had been made to contact her in person, and by other means, over the course of the past two years but at no point were suspicions raised that she had been deceased.

“It is only with hindsight that the unimaginable now seems possible.

“We have been working closely with the PSNI to bring this devastating situation to an end. We hope and pray that justice will be done and ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our sister.”

Police investigation Marie Conlon’s death have said a man has been charged.

A spokesman for the PSNI said: “A 23 year old man arrested by detectives investigating the death Ms Conlon has been charged with offences related to theft, fraud, burglary and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

“He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 06 November.

“As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

“He has been released unconditionally in relation to the suspicion of murder. Forensic examinations continue to establish the cause of death.”